The California Interscholastic Federation has decided to hold off on making a decision regarding spring sports seasons.
The CIF's ten section commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on spring sports season.
"While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day," exectuive director Ron Nocetti wrote in a statement. "In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events."
The commissioners plan to reconvene on April 3 to revisit the discussion.
Until then Nocetti advises sections to, "confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities."
The CDC has recommended that events of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.