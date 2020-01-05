Behind a double-double from Hannah Schroeder, the Chiloquin Queens won their third straight to advance 3-1 in league in a 53-22 rout of Triad Friday.
The Queens powered to a 26-8 halftime lead and held momentum through the final buzzer.
Schroeder led all scorers with 19 points and added a team-high ten steals. Vanessa Koon had a team-high 13 boards with six points, while Lani Jackson led in assists (nine) and also added nine points.
For Triad, Katie Eskildson had a team high 14 points of 11-15 free-throw shooting for over half of the Timberwolves’ points.
Bonanza 45, Mapleton 9
BONANZA — Allowing just three field goals, Antlers girls basketball blew Class 1A non-league opponent the Mapleton Sailors out of the water Friday night in a 45-9 win.
Bonanza’s roaring 12-2 start and shutout second quarter stifled the Sailors as the Antlers clinched the win to snap a six-game losing streak.
Jada Gallagher led all scorers with 11 points, surpassing the entire Mapleton roster. Nevaeh Nelson followed closely, adding ten points to the rout. Jaycie Schooler led the Antlers in assists and steals with five of each, while Chloe Oates grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, with three steals and three assists.
Central Christian 32, North Lake 55
SILVER LAKE — North Lake girls basketball held off a late-game Central Christian rally to outlast the Tigers 55-32 Friday.
The Cowgirls surged to a 50-18 lead through the first three quarters and, even behind a 5-14 final quarter, secured their fourth straight win.
Briana Church led all scorers with 21 points, including four of North Lake’s eight 3-pointers. Julie Roth added 16 points to the victory.
Friday Boys Basketball
Chiloquin 28, Triad 89
Timberwolves boys basketball made short work of their Mountain Valley League opponents Friday in a 61-point win, their eighth straight victory.
Triad’s 57-point first half was too much for the Panthers, who struggled to get ten points. Chiloquin’s 18-point second half was an improvement, but not enough to overcome the early deficit.
Zane Sorg, who was perfect from the field, going 3-3 both inside and outside the arc, and Wyatt Sparks led the Timberwolves with 15 points apiece. Ethan Moritz added 10 points off 5-for-5 shooting.
For the Panthers, Scotty Gilchrist had a team-high nine points, while Zachary Holcomb added five.
Prospect 11, Hosanna Christian 50
Hosanna Christian held Prospect to just five field goals in a 39-point Mountain Valley League win on Friday.
The Lions allowed just two Cougar points in the first half as they surged to a 28-2 lead. Prospect managed nine points in the second, but couldn’t contain Hosanna Christian which nearly doubled its score.
Almost the whole Hosanna Christian roster got in on the action. Will Maupin led all scorers with 11 points, Ethan Milligan added ten and three other Lions managed six points.
Klamath Union 61, Pleasant Hill 55
PLEASANT HILL — Klamath Union boys’ 19-13 third quarter narrowly handed the Pelicans a six-point win over their Class 3A opponents, the Pleasant Hill Billies.
After an even first quarter, the Pelicans and Billies traded second and third quarters to head into the fourth tied at 32-all. Klamath Union managed to squeak by in the 19-13 final period for a 61-55 win.
A 25-point game from Darius Holmes powered the Pelicans victory as he shot 64% from the field and 73% from the line. Jacob Cook added ten more points to the Pelicans win.
Central Christian 43, North Lake 55
SILVER LAKE — Outscoring the Central Christian Tigers in every quarter, North Lake won their second Mountain Valley League game for a split conference record of 2-2.
Silas Roth had a team-high 23 points, all from the field, and was just three points shy of the game high. Roth scored five of North Lake’s eight 3-pointers and added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block.
Tyce Grassman had team-high four assists and six steals with 17 points and six boards.