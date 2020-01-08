CHILOQUIN – Chiloquin girls basketball had a bet with head coach Tiffany Rich.
If they scored 60 points, she’d treat them to a Little Ceasar’s pizza party, but if not, the Queens owed their coach food from JJ’s Diner.
They came up just seven points shy of their goal, racking up a bill at JJ’s, but picking up their fifth straight win in a 53-30 rout of Gilchrist.
Chiloquin came out to a roaring start.
The Queens stifled Gilchrist’s efforts to penetrate their zone defense, forcing turnovers and grabbing steals for breakaway opportunities. Chiloquin quickly started to build a buffer between themselves and their Mountain Valley League opponents.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies crumbled under Chiloquin’s defensive pressure and struggled to grab defensive boards, as Chiloquin capitalized on second-chance shots and fed the ball to sophomore Venessa Koon in the low post.
The Queens surged to a 20-point lead as the Grizzlies were slow to adjust, allowing Koon to make the same play for three straight possessions.
“I think we all came out not fully awake and kind of not in the game and not thinking about the game and that really threw us off,” Gilchrist senior Rayenee Hoover said. “Down at the post a lot, we weren’t really defending the girls that would come in and constantly make lay ins.”
Koon finished with a career-high and game-leading 19 points off 66% shooting with 13 rebounds for a double-double. Junior Aiyana Reyes added seven points and eight rebounds, while senior Lani Jackson had a team-high ten assists.
For the Grizzlies, Hoover had a team-high 16 points with three rebounds. Kylee McClelland and Sam Spurlock added five points and four rebounds apiece to Gilchrist’s effort.
The Grizzlies eventually rallied on an 8-0 run to finish the first half, but even with the surge, Gilchrist was still left trailing 32-17.
“They weren’t going 100% until they looked up at the scoreboard and they were down ten,” Gilchrist head coach Jason Dornhecker said. “We’ve got to get rid of that flatness. If we didn’t come out flat, that would’ve been a closer game.
“We got too big of a hole to dig out of,” he continued.
And the Queens didn’t let up any to start the second half, allowing just one Grizzly basket in the third quarter as they racked up 15 points.
“I thought we played really good today,” Koon said. “Usually most games, we don’t finish underneath. This game, we actually finished.”
She credits the Queens’ defense for their ability to dominate teams.
“We’re really strong on defense and we work really hard,” she said. “We don’t quite have the offense down as well as the defense, but I think the defense is the best.”
In the fourth, the Grizzlies managed to shrink their deficit as the Queens’ bench got some court time, but Chiloquin’s strong start and consistent defensive effort kept Gilchrist at bay for a 23-point win.
“Chiloquin girls – they’re really fun to watch,” Dornhecker said. “They play really hard and it’s kind of cool to watch.”
The Grizzlies and Queens both play again Friday on the road. Chiloquin will head to Hosanna Christian and Gilchrist will head to Paisley.