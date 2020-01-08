CHILOQUIN – What started as a physical tug of war between two programs looking for their first wins, evolved into a one-sided runaway game by Chiloquin boys basketball as the Panthers won 73-48.
Behind five ties, Gilchrist and Chiloquin struggled back and forth trading leads and momentum for the entire first half. While the Grizzlies outrebounded the Panthers on both sides of the court, Chiloquin outhustled Gilchrist, snatching up steal after steal to power their offense.
But with just a four-point lead at half, something changed for the Panthers.
A 13-0 run in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 14-point lead and a 27-15 final quarter handed Chiloquin its first win of the season.
“We needed that one; we needed the win,” Chiloquin head coach James Jayne said. “I think we executed better. The tempo for us is what we kind of live on. We have to be a little faster because we’re not taller. I thought we were faster in the second half than the first half.”
Chiloquin’s second-half full-court press flustered the Grizzlies, forcing them to make turnovers which fueled the Panthers’ offense.
“We broke down third quarter,” Gilchrist junior Jaekob Spurlock said, “after half, because they came out pressing. Nobody was expecting it. We just kept giving them the ball.”
The Panthers’ powerful second half was led by sophomore Zach Holcomb who had 10 of his 20 points in the last quarter alone. Ayden Miller’s 23 points was a team-high for Chiloquin, and his 11 assists made the win a double-double for the freshman.
“We just tried to hype each other up, think positive,” said Chiloquin sophomore Jayden Riddle, who had nine points and seven rebounds. “When the shot goes down, it makes you even more excited because your fans are cheering for you.”
Spurlock also had a double-double with a game-high 19 rebounds and 31 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Michael Clapp added 12 points and three steals to the effort.
Both teams have struggled with inexperience this year: Chiloquin because the team is young (just one senior on the roster) and the Grizzlies because Gilchrist boys had to take a hiatus last season.
With just five guys signed up to play, they didn’t have enough and Gilchrist had to sit the season out.
“They’re very raw; their skills are pretty limited and when they’re not remembering the plays, they get pretty frustrated,” Gilchrist head coach Jason Dornhecker said. “They’re learning. They’re going to take some lumps this year, but they’ve never not come out here and played their guts out, so I really appreciate that.”
Even though the Grizzlies have struggled now that they’re back on the court, Spurlock said everyone is working hard to bring all the pieces together.
“We’re a hard-working team,” he said. “It’s a work in progress and we’re all working. When we’re clicking, we’re clicking. We’re good.”
“We’re pretty fast,” Riddle said. “We’re pretty scrappy too. In the future, we’re going to run up some points on some other teams too.”
Both programs have growing pains, and more still to come. Chiloquin and Gilchrist will need to continue to improve if they’re going to overcome their slow starts to the season, starting this Friday on the road.
Gilchrist will travel to Paisley, while Chiloquin will head for Hosanna Christian.