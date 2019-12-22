BEND — A thrilling, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Triad’s Micah Young was just what the Timberwolves needed to secure their fifth straight win, a 48-45 victory at Trinity Lutheran Saturday.
The Saints and Timberwolves traded the first two quarters for a 32-30 halftime score with Triad leading. The Timberwolves just narrowly took the third quarter, but as the Saints rallied back, the game came down to the final seconds.
Young had 12 points for Triad off perfect free-throw shooting. Triad’s Zane Sorg led all scorers with 19 points, while Ethan Moritz added ten.
Bandon 32, Lost River 43
MERRILL — Lost River’s 15-7 third quarter proved to be just enough for a comeback win at home Saturday against Bandon.
After a tied first quarter, the Tigers took a small two-point lead into the second half, but the Raiders rallied and behind another tied quarter, took the 11-point victory.
Lost River’s Aiden McAuliffe led with 14 points, just one point shy of the game high, as Junior Pena added 12 off 75% free-throw shooting.
North Lake 30, Hosanna Christian 35
Hosanna Christian just narrowly escaped the Cowboys in a five-point decision Saturday.
The Lions led by just two points at half, but behind an 11-3 final quarter they managed to squeeze out a Mountain Valley League win.
With four 3-pointers, Hosanna’s Spencer Crawford led all scorers with 14 points, followed closely by North Lake’s Silas Roth, who scored 13 and the Cowboys’ lone 3-pointer.
Klamath Union 61, St. Mary’s 67
GRANTS PASS — Klamath Union came up just short of a win against St. Mary’s at the Hidden Valley Tournament Saturday, 67-61 to drop their second straight loss.
The Pelicans and Crusaders went into halftime even at 27 points behind back-to-back tied quarters for a tight contest. St. Mary’s surged to an eight-point lead to finish the third, and even behind a fourth-quarter advantage, Klamath Union couldn’t secure the victory.
Klamath Union’s Jacob Cook earned a double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds and also had five assists and four steals. Xavier Arivizu added 12 points off 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, two steals and an assist to the Pelican’s efforts.