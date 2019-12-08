DORRIS – Behind Weed girls basketball’s transition defense coupled with sophomore Karli Reynolds 3-point shot, the Butte Valley Bulldogs couldn’t pull out a win in the final girls game of the 39th annual Bulldog Classic.
In a 51-32 defeat, the Bulldogs were worn down by the Cougars strong passing and defensive intensity.
Reynolds led Weed with a game-high 27 points, behind three 3-pointers and 50% free-throw shooting. Sophomore Rikki Johnson added nine points.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore Kendra Chadwell had eight points with six rebounds and four steals. Junior Reaha Thomas added six points off 100% free-throw shooting, while junior Karen Mathews had a team-high nine rebounds.
From the start, Butte Valley struggled to keep up, trailing by less than half at the end of the first quarter, ending on a Reynolds 3-pointer.
The Cougars out-passed and out-played the Bulldogs despite only having six girls on their team. Their half-court defensive pressure flustered Butte Valley into committing turnovers, 11 total, which in turn put Weed in position to score.
And that’s exactly where the Cougars wanted to be.
The Bulldogs finished the first half on a high note, with a buzzer-beating shot to send them into halftime with momentum. They returned aggressive and looked to make a comeback to start the second half on a 4-1 run, but couldn’t maintain the intensity and petered out behind back-to-back Weed 3-pointers to end the third quarter.
Butte Valley head coach Mike Cross said he knows his team still has a lot to learn in the preseason, but likes the Bulldogs’ coachability, desire to learn and willingness to adjust as needed.
Even though they made mistakes, he said, “I can see a lot of improvements each night.”
“They hung in there the whole game and tried to do the things I’ve said to do,” he said.
Butte Valley junior Ashley Hill said her goal is to make it to the league championship, but she knows it’s going to take hard work and dedication to get there. Still, she’s proud of the way her team came together despite trailing the whole game.
“We had a strong game. It was one of the best games we had this week,” she said. “I love how we can work as a team and no matter what, even if we’re mad at each other, we can still love each other and be a team.
“We’re strong and we’re going to work as hard as we can to the best that we possibly can and we’re not going to give up.”