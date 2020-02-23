GREENVILLE — No. 4 Butte Valley girls basketball advanced to the CIF Northern Section Division 7 championship Friday in a 53-51 upset win over No. 1-seed Greenville.
Greenville was tied with the Bulldogs at 51 as the clock wound down. With ten seconds on the clock, Butte Valley’s McKenzie Anderson made a basket to secure the Bulldogs championship hopes.
Anderson had 11 points, five points behind team-points-leader Jasmine Garcia who had 16.
The Bulldogs trailed by three at the end of the first quarter and added just one point to the deficit as the game headed into the halftime break. They then recovered to lead in both the third and fourth.
Behind a 13-9 final ten minutes and Anderson’s game-saving bucket, the Bulldogs upset Greenville to head to the championship.
Butte Valley will play No. 2-seed Mercy at Shasta College in the final Saturday Feb. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix 82, Klamath Union 43
Phoenix girls basketball stunned Klamath Union Friday at Pels Court, handing the Pelicans their eighth league loss in an 82-43 statement win.
The Pirates outplayed the Pelicans in every quarter, starting with a 23-14 first quarter. Phoenix added 12, 7 and 11 points to its lead in each of the following quarters, respectively, to take the nearly 40-point win.
Shielteal Watah led the Pelicans with a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double. Emma Langley added seven points and three rebounds, while Cassidy Mahan had four points, four assists, four rebounds and four blocks.
Friday Boys Basketball
Phoenix 62, Klamath Union 38
Klamath Union boys basketball struggled Friday against the Phoenix Pirates, resulting in a 62-38 loss for the Pelicans on their home court.
The Pelicans, who bested Phoenix in the programs’ last two meetings by 15 points each, faltered Friday and were unable to control the Pirates.
Phoenix, which outscored Klamath Union in every quarter, surged to an 11-point halftime lead and secured its win in a 34-21 second half.
Garrett Short led the Pelicans with ten points, three assists and two blocks. Jacob Cook followed with nine points, and Xavier Arvizu grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
For box scores, see Scoreboard, page B6.