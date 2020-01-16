DUNSMUIR — Butte Valley boys basketball routed the Dunsmuir Tigers Tuesday on the road for a 70-49 Evergreen League win.
The Bulldogs opened with an 18-10 first quarter and, although they faltered some in the second, carried a 6-point lead into halftime. Butte Valley came out to play its best quarter after the break, extending its lead to 15 before finishing with a 21-point advantage over the Tigers.
Brandon Hensley led all scorers with 30 points off 7-of-11 free-throw shooting. Matthew Rodriguez added 12 points to the Bulldogs win.