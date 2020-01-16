Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

DUNSMUIR — Butte Valley boys basketball routed the Dunsmuir Tigers Tuesday on the road for a 70-49 Evergreen League win.

The Bulldogs opened with an 18-10 first quarter and, although they faltered some in the second, carried a 6-point lead into halftime. Butte Valley came out to play its best quarter after the break, extending its lead to 15 before finishing with a 21-point advantage over the Tigers.

Brandon Hensley led all scorers with 30 points off 7-of-11 free-throw shooting. Matthew Rodriguez added 12 points to the Bulldogs win.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News. She is responsible for the production of the sports section and covering high school sports.