REDDING — Butte Valley boys basketball won its third CIF Northern Section Division XII championship in four years Saturday in a 60-45 upset of Evergreen League opponent Big Valley.
The Bulldogs entered the tournament as a No. 5 seed, but would go on to win three straight upsets, including Saturday’s win against the No. 2 Cardinals, to win out and take home the championship.
Butte Valley established dominance early, taking a 13-5 first-quarter lead before tying Big Valley 14-14 in the second to take an eight-point advantage into the break.
The Bulldogs would outscore the Cardinals in the final two quarters for the 15-point victory.
Butte Valley’s Gilberto Tapia led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Brandon Hensley, who had 13, and Trevor Allen with 12.
Big Valley’s Yamir Moya led the Cardinals with 11 points and three of Big Valley’s five 3-pointers.
Butte Valley Girls Basketball
Butte Valley 35, Mercy 49
REDDING — A third-quarter rally wasn’t enough to secure Butte Valley girls basketball a CIF Northern Section Division XII championship win Saturday, as the Bulldogs fell to Mercy 49-35.
The No. 4 Bulldogs upset No. 5 Surprise Valley and No. 1 Greenville en route to the championship game, but couldn’t outlast No. 2 Mercy for the ultimate win.
Despite losing, Kendra Chadwell led all scorers with 14 points for the Bulldogs and had two of Butte Valley’s three 3-pointers. Allison Edgar added eight points.