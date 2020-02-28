Butte Valley boys and girls basketball have both made it to the CIF Northern Section Division XII championship.
It’s the first time in several years that both sides of the Bulldogs’ basketball program have made it all the way to the final round, according to Butte Valley athletic director Martin Deane.
Saturday afternoon at Shasta College the boys’ and girls’ teams will either win out or end their seasons just shy of the championship.
While the girls haven’t made it this far in five or six years, according to head coach Mike Cross, the boys are making their fourth-straight championship appearance and have won two of the last three years.
But after losing their starting five and sixth man since last season, coach Ivan Mendoza didn’t exactly inherit a championship team.
Butte Valley went on a seven-game skid near the start of the season. Nonetheless, Mendoza and the Bulldogs have truly pulled together a championship-caliber team to go 11-3 the remainder of the regular season and earn a spot in the playoffs.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Mendoza said. “We moved up some JV players. . . they’re easy to coach.”
He said the Bulldogs are adaptable and open to feedback from him and their teammates and can make necessary in-game adjustment.
“Their biggest strength is they play together as a team,” he said. “The reason we’re here is the kids’ work that they put into it.”
Similarly, the girls team struggled early on, dropping three of its first four games, but have figured out their game towards the end of the season to finish with a 12-11 regular-season record.
“We played some hard teams (early) and got our rear kicked hard,” Cross said. “Now we seem to be playing some pretty good basketball.”
Cross said the Bulldogs will need to continue to play like they have been, which earned them a spot in the final.
“The girls have learned a lot and it’s been a struggle and they never gave up,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. They could’ve given up in the middle of the season when things went sour.”
The girls play Mercy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shasta College, followed by the boys who play Big Valley at 4:15.
OSAA Class 4A Playoffs
Klamath Union and Henley boys and Mazama girls earned Class 4A automatic first-round playoff bids with top-two finishes in Skyline Conference play. Henley boys finished first, while KU boys and Mazama girls secured second-place finishes.
The No. 4-tournament seed Hornets have the week off before hosting a No. 13 seed Saturday, March 7. Their opponent is still to be determined in play-in games happening this weekend. The Pelicans will also play in the first round March 7, but seeding, opponent and location are yet to be determined.
Mazama girls basketball enters the state tournament as a No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 Valley Catholic March 6 (game time TBD).
Henley girls basketball, which finished third in league, will play Gladstone in a play-in game 7 p.m. tonight with hopes to advance to the first round March 6.
OSAA Class 2A Playoffs
The No. 7-seeded Lost River boys and girls basketball teams will host a pair of Class 2A state playoff first round games Saturday with a trip to the state tournament in Pendleton on the line.
The girls play first at 2 p.m. against No. 10 Portland Christian, with the boys to follow at 4 p.m. against No. 10 Santiam.
No. 15 Lakeview girls basketball will be on the road Friday for a first-round game at No. 2 Union at 6 p.m.
If Lakeview and Lost River girls both win, they will face each other in an 8:15 p.m. quarterfinal game at the state tournament in Pendleton Thursday, March 5. Lost River boys will play either No. 2-seed Western Christian or No. 15 Mannahouse Christian in the quarterfinals also at 8:15 p.m.
OSAA Class 1A Playoffs
In a win Wednesday night at home, No. 2 Triad secured a second home playoff game 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Crane.
If the Timberwolves win, they will advance to the final state tournament site in Baker for an 8:15 p.m. quarterfinal game Thursday, March 5, and will face either No. 7 Joseph or No. 10 South Wasco County.
