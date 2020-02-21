Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

HAYFORK — In a 63-49 upset rout, No. 5-seed Butte Valley boys basketball punched its ticket to the CIF Northern Section Division 7 championship Thursday on the road at No. 1-seed Hayfork.

The victory will send the Bulldogs to Shasta College Saturday, Feb. 29, for the championship game against either No. 2-seed Big Valley or No. 3-seed Greenville. A score from the game had not been reported at press time.

The Bulldogs started slow and dropped to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, but managed to tie the Timberjacks in the second.

After the break, Butte Valley rallied back from its eight-point first-half deficit to cinch the victory in a rousing 24-6 final quarter.

Sophomore Wyatt Faivre led the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Brandon Hensley and Gilberto Tapia, who had 14 apiece.

For box score, see Scoreboard page B4.

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News. She is responsible for the production of the sports section and covering high school sports.