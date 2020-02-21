HAYFORK — In a 63-49 upset rout, No. 5-seed Butte Valley boys basketball punched its ticket to the CIF Northern Section Division 7 championship Thursday on the road at No. 1-seed Hayfork.
The victory will send the Bulldogs to Shasta College Saturday, Feb. 29, for the championship game against either No. 2-seed Big Valley or No. 3-seed Greenville. A score from the game had not been reported at press time.
The Bulldogs started slow and dropped to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, but managed to tie the Timberjacks in the second.
After the break, Butte Valley rallied back from its eight-point first-half deficit to cinch the victory in a rousing 24-6 final quarter.
Sophomore Wyatt Faivre led the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Brandon Hensley and Gilberto Tapia, who had 14 apiece.
