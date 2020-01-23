DORRIS — Butte Valley and Tulelake each left with a win Tuesday night, as the Honkers’ girls team and Bulldog boys bested their Evergreen League opponents at Butte Valley 61-47 and 67-41, respectively.
Tulelake girls outscored the Bulldogs 61-47 as the Honkers gained momentum in each quarter to extend their lead by two, zero, four and eight.
The Bulldogs managed to tie the Honkers in the second quarter at 14-all, but otherwise stayed at a steady 11 points per quarter to come up 14 points shy of Tulelake.
Tulelake’s Allison Kandra led all scorers with 25 points with three of the Honkers’ four 3-pointers. Annette Chavez followed, adding 15 points to Tulelake’s efforts.
For Butte Valley, Kendra Chadwell led with 12 points, while Brytnea Cilione added 10 more.
Late Tuesday Boys Basketball
Tulelake 41, Butte Valley 67
DORRIS — The Bulldogs stunned Tulelake in a 21-point first quarter to secure a 67-41 win and improve to 4-1 in league.
Butte Valley followed its 21-8 opening quarter with a 25-10 to solidify its dominance and carry a 28-point lead into halftime. The Honkers rallied to take the third quarter 17-11, but the first half hole was too big to overcome.
Tulelake’s Diego Hernandez provided 21 points, over half of the Honkers’ effort on offense, to lead all scorers.
Matthew Rodriguez led for Butte Valley with 20 points off nine field goals. Brandon Hensley followed close behind with 19 points; he also had nine field goals.