BONANZA— In the third quarter, Class 1A Chiloquin boys basketball looked to upset Class 2A Bonanza Tuesday night for what could have been the Panthers first win of the season after dropping their first three games.
Chiloquin took a lead early in the third, but the Antlers rallied, and behind a 19-7 last quarter, overtook the Panthers in a 16-point rout 60-44 in Bonanza’s season opener.
“We weren’t getting back on defense fast enough,” Bonanza head coach Campbell Kness said. “They were running us into the ground there for a bit.
“There was a time in the third, I thought they might bag it, but they finished it.”
Antlers senior Bradley Ireland had a team-high 14 points, including an eight-point third quarter. Freshman Allen Hill followed with 13 points, closely followed by sophomore Andrew Ibarra who had 12.
For the Panthers, junior Scotty Gilcrist had 14 points with three steals. Off the glass, sophomore Jayden Riddle led with ten rebounds and added three steals. Freshman Ayden Miller had a team-high nine assists with eight steals and two rebounds.
Bonanza boys’ basketball surged to a 9-2 lead early, a harbinger of what was to come.
Chiloquin rallied slowly, chipping away at the Antlers in the final minutes before the half. A 9-4 run got the Panthers within just one point to head into halftime. In the third, they found their largest lead at 37-33.
“It was good game for about three quarters, I’d say. We made some young mistakes,” Chiloquin head coach James Jayne said. “It’s more youth than anything. A junior-senior squad, they’ve been through the wringer.”
With just one senior and three juniors, the Panthers are a young team, to which Jayne credits many of their mistakes – sloppy passing, 22 turnovers, not adjusting.
“We’re scrappy. We didn’t play that scrappy in this game,” said Gilcrist. “We have more to work on as a young team.”
Chiloquin couldn’t sustain the momentum and were overcome by the Antlers, as Bonanza switched the press and dropped a guy back to help on defense.
Bonanza finished the third quarter on an 8-0 run and powered through the final eight minutes, ending on a 12-point run to take the season-opening victory.
“I thought it showed how we can finish,” Bonanza freshman WD Kness said.
Next, Bonanza will play Henley JV at Henley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Panthers prepare for the North Lake Tournament starting Friday morning.