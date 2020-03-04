Bonanza senior wrestler Oak Tenold has seen Danny Harless’ name on the wall of the Antlers’ wrestling room for four years.
Harless, who graduated in 2000, was previously the only wrestler from Bonanza to place in the OSAA state tournament all four years of high school, according to head coach Steve Tenold.
That was, until Saturday’s state wrestling tournament.
Oak Tenold tied the all-time Bonanza school record, with his fourth-straight state placement, coming in second place in the Class 2A/1A 126-pound weight class.
Earlier this season, he also tied another of Harless’ records: three-time district champion.
“(Harless) and his brother were the heroes of Bonanza,” Tenold said. “It’s cool to think that I could be good enough to do the same as them. And here I am.”
Tenold said he wasn’t aiming to tie the records. “My only goal was just to go out and do my best, it just kind of happened in the process.”
However, he was motivated by Harless’ name on the wall and he strived to be as good as the Antler legend.
“There hasn’t been a person good enough to match those guys,” he said. “I just wanted to get to that level.”
Tenold hopes to continue wrestling post-graduation at Clackamas Community College, where he plans to study criminal justice in the hopes of becoming a police officer.
Tenold said he is proud of his teammates who, despite having to work during the summers, are able to still achieve greatness on the mat.
“That’s really amazing to wrestle on that level and with half the time that some other kids do and we still accomplish great things,” he said.