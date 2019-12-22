BONANZA — Nevaeh Nelson could have slammed her first on the cushion of her seat after she missed an open layup against Gold Beach Saturday that would have sent Bonanza into a second overtime, but she didn’t.
Bonanza’s long-time and now 500 win head coach Ray Struve could have yelled and been enraged with his team after giving up a seven-point lead. Struve could have pointed fingers at his team, likely his senior Chloe Oates, who missed five crucial free throws in overtime, but he didn’t.
It is all about a new culture the girls basketball program wants to set after the team had a load of talent a year ago, but failed to make it to the postseason and ended 11-13 overall, with a 7-7 record and in sixth place in the Southern Cascade League.
The Antlers were eager to pick up a win against the Panthers after losing five straight games, most recently on Saturday evening, 40-38. The loss was devastating but for Struve’s Antlers, it is about keeping their cool.
“We are trying to build a base. We have talked about changing the culture, and I cannot say anything about them not trying to make it better. I have not heard any of them bicker, moaning and they just come out and it will pay off,” Struve said. “We had good talent last season but we never played together.
“Everyone was disappointed because we thought we could be one of the better teams in the league. That is the fastest thing to kill a team, a bunch of players that do not get along with each other and do not play with each other. You are not going to do anything like that.”
Bonanza had its chance to put the game away in the final minute of the final quarter but came away with two unmade baskets by Oates and Jada Gallagher. Gold Beach’s Josie Cole came up with the ball and was fouled with 9.8 seconds left. She made the first free throw to tie the game, 34-34, but missed the second attempt.
The Antlers appeared to have a chance for a game-winning shot but Bonanza’s Jaycie Schooler lost the ball out of bounds. Bonanza was still unable to make a game-winning shot.
Bonanza’s only points in the fourth quarter came courtesy of two free throws by Nelson, and a late but needed basket by Gallagher. The Panthers were saved by Oates’ free throw misses, two of them with 1:03 left.
Bonanza came up empty on the following possession after a failed pass and a missed shot by Nelson, which sent Cole to the free-throw line to make one of her two tries with 10.9 left in the contest, to lead 40-36.
The heat of the moment did not faze Gallagher, a freshman starter, who was able to make a putback and was fouled. She missed the second free throw on purpose with three seconds left.
The ball was juggled around, then came directly to Nelson, who was left solo on the right side of the rim but overshot the ball and ended the heart-racing game.
“I think it was just in my head, and I did not really put it up there, like I should have. I was looking at the rim, and I was not looking at the backboard,” Nelson said. “I think it is just my nerves because I really wanted this but I also was just trying to force things. I am still proud of the team. We worked our butts off today.
“I just did not use my full shot. Coach is always pounding on us to use our full shot. Everything just went out of my head whenever the last seconds were on the board.”
Gallagher led the Antlers with 11 points and five steals. Oates had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Nelson ended with 10 points and six rebounds. Nelson, a senior, decided to play basketball for the final time after she took a break last season to play for the Basin Bombers.
“I definitely believe we can change the atmosphere here because none of us were really close and do not spend a lot of time together but as soon as the season started, we bond, laugh and always come together. They are really fun practices,” Nelson said. “We changed the culture basically.
“Games like this, it is kind of hard to keep your head high because you could have had that game in the bag. For the team, for our parents and for the crowd, we keep a smile on our face and keep pushing.”
Maddison Lindsey is the only four-year varsity player for Struve.
Struve said he has high hopes for his team this season to compete for the SCL playoffs.
“At the beginning of the season, he talked about attitude. Last year, the team was bad because they did not work together or play as well because of the attitude problem,” Gallagher said. “He said he was excited about this season because we all pretty much have good attitudes. We come up the court and we are happy.
“We have talked about the culture of the building block. They are setting the foundation for our program to be pretty good the next few years,” Struve said. “There are no ... yelling matches.
“You have to trust yourself ... you have to trust your teammates. Those teams go farther than those that don’t. They have made that leap.”