TULELAKE — After dropping a league game to Lost River Friday, Bonanza girls basketball got back on its feet Saturday in a 52-50 win over non-league opponent Tulelake.
The Honkers took a 13-9 first quarter lead, but the Antlers rallied to outscore Tulelake by six points in the second half and lead by two points. Bonanza took the third 9-5 to build a six-point lead, protecting against the Honkers eventual 17-13 final quarter.
Bonanza’s Jaycie Schooler led all scorers with 20 points and was 13-21 from the free throw line with three assists. Josie Cole had a team-high 10 rebounds with four points while Chloe Oates had a team-high three steals with eight points.
For the Honkers, Yaira Arellano led with 11 points, followed by Adi Gonzalez who had 10.
Lakeview 34, Lost River 42
MERRILL — Lost River girls basketball picked up yet another Southern Cascade League win, this time against Lakeview, to improve to 8-0 in league.
Lost River won every quarter except the last, but with a 35-22 lead headed into the fourth, a 12-7 quarter from Lakeview wasn’t enough to unseat the undefeated Raiders.
Valeria Aguirre led all scorers with 16 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double. Damary Roman added 12 points and eight rebounds to the Raiders efforts, while Daniela Duran led in assists with seven.
For Lakeview, Zoe Suba and Tyler McNeley each had ten points.
Saturday Boys Basketball
Lakeview 51, Lost River 59
MERRILL — Lost River boys basketball snagged its ninth-straight win Saturday at home against Southern Cascade League opponents Lakeview to remain undefeated in-league.
Lakeview (3-5) held with the Raiders through the first quarter, trailing just one point, but when Lost River surged ahead the Honkers couldn’t keep up and fell to a 27-19 deficit at halftime.
A 20-10 third quarter for the Raiders was enough for the win, despite the Honkers taking the final quarter by ten points.
Lakeview’s Jalen Lampman led all scorers with 24 points off 10-12 free-throw shooting and had half of the Honkers’ 3-pointers.
For Lost River, Aiden McAuliffe had a team-high 16 points, closely followed by Axel Ramos who had 15.
