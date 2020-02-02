BONANZA — Bonanza girls basketball head coach Ray Struve knew his team was up to a steep task Friday night.
The Antlers were hosting their rivals, Southern Cascade League opponent Lost River Raiders, who remain undefeated in-league.
His young team, with just three seniors, would need to focus on defending against the Raiders’ 3-point game and staying disciplined.
While the Antlers managed to allow just one Lost River 3-pointer, the last basket of the night, Bonanza’s youth showed as the Antlers’ discipline faltered, resulting in a 25-4 Raider run in the second and third quarters.
The Raiders stuck to their game plan and were able to shake off the Antlers for a 48-31 win Friday night, led by senior Damary Roman who finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.
Senior Angela Taylor added ten points, four assists and five rebounds, while senior Valeria Aguirre grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and three blocks.
For Bonanza, junior Jaycie Schooler led all scorers with 12 points. Senior Maddison Lindsey had a team-high seven rebounds, while freshman Jada Gallagher had four steals.
“For a quarter and half, even the first half, we were in the game and we were playing like we’re capable of playing,” Struve said, “but we get behind a little bit and we panic.
“When you want to win and it’s not going your way, you try too hard. Instead of slowing down, we started making quick passes and making turnovers,” he added.
The Antlers stuck with the Raiders early, even taking a lead at 12-11 and tying twice in the second quarter.
Schooler credits the Antlers’ ball movement, driving and smart defense for their early game success, but the second-half slump is something the Antlers have struggled with.
“We’ve been starting off really good the first half and then dropping, so we just got to get our momentum to stay.”
As the Raiders surged ahead, the Antlers and their fans got frustrated. In what is to be expected of a rivalry, tension grew high and spectators got loud.
“It got a little crazy in here for both teams with the rivalry and fans,” Lost River head coach Randy Denson said. “It makes it fun.”
Undefeated and leading the Southern Cascade League, the Raiders expect teams to come out hard against them, looking to unseat the best in league.
Unlike the younger Antlers the Raiders, with eight seniors on their 11-person roster, are seasoned and have more experience with staying composed under pressure.
“We controlled our temper and I think we did great not getting into that foul trouble,” Damary said.
Senior Daniela Duran, who finished with nine points, agreed, saying, “We need to keep our attitudes, what we show out to the crowds. We can hear them talking trash, just keep your composure and keep smiling, knowing they’re talking trash.”
Denson was proud of his team’s composure and their ability to play through that kind of environment.
“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose,” he said. “We have 13-14 good girls that want to represent their community and their school well.”