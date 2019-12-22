BONANZA — It’s not Bradley Ireland’s fault he is the only senior on Bonanza boys basketball this season.
Ireland did his job and tried to have other classmates join the team, but somehow ended up as the lone senior.
Ireland’s effort was felt as Bonanza carried a five-point lead into the third quarter in a match-up against Gold Beach Saturday, but lost the lead soon after and fell for the third straight game, 65-52.
“I think a lot of us were off today. I think we should have won that game. They (teammates) all play basketball well but some are intimidated by taller guys,” Ireland said. “We are fast, that is something I know right off the bat.”
Ireland knows all too well the shortage of male upperclassman in Bonanza athletics. He was also one of a few seniors on this year’s football team.
Campbell Kness is the team’s new coach this season, someone Ireland has high hopes for as a coach at Bonanza.
“We have a new coach and he is doing really well with all the new kids,” Ireland said. “I just tell them to drive to the rim. It opens up the outside shots, and we are a good outside shooting team so that is something I am trying to have a lot of the younger kids on the floor do.”
The Antlers simply ran out of gas in the second half and scored only 19 points after halftime, something the Panthers did in both the third and fourth quarters.
Ireland had help from freshman Allen Hill, who led the team in scoring with 21 points. He was responsible for his team’s lead in the first half, with 17 points between the first two quarters. Ireland ended with 15 points.
Kness is essentially leading a freshman team on the varsity squad with six freshmen and only three upperclassmen on the roster.
Basketball is not Ireland’s first love but he is easily the team’s most aggressive, fearless player who gets to the basket without fear of what he will encounter in the paint.
He wasn’t a basketball player until the eighth grade.
“I was not really able to work on my game in basketball during the summer. I played summer baseball. I joined in the eighth grade to stay in shape,” Ireland said. “We did not have a team two years ago.
“It has been three years since this program has been in the playoffs. It is something that we want to change here. We want to play because we love it.”