BONANZA — After picking up its first league win Saturday, Bonanza boys basketball dropped another game Tuesday at home against Glide for a 1-8 start to Southern Cascade League play.
The Antlers held out through the first quarter to trail just two points, but started to lag as the Wildcats pulled away for a nine-point lead at halftime. After the break, Glide stunned Bonanza in a 16-7 quarter. A nearly tied final ten minutes kept the Antlers at bay.
Bonanza’s Bradley Ireland led all scorers with 24 points off seven 3-pointers for over half of the Antlers’ points. WD Kness added 11 points to Bonanza’s effort.
Hosanna Christian 58, Prospect 35
PROSPECT — After dropping two games on the road, Hosanna Christian boys basketball recovered in Prospect as they routed the Cougars 58-35 to improve to 7-6 in Mountain Valley League play.
The Lions started out quick to gather a 12-point lead in the first ten minutes. An 11-7 second quarter sent Hosanna Christian into halftime with a 16-point lead. The Lions held their momentum, outscoring the Cougars in the remaining time to secure the 23-point win.
Nearly all the Lions got in on the action, led by Beau Baley who had a game-high 17 points.
