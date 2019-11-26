The only significant rule changes for the upcoming basketball season are aesthetic, according to Pete Whisler, who attended the state officials meeting in October.
Headbands can no longer tie in the back. They must be a continuous loop without any sort of tie or closure. All headbands on a team must be uniform in color, per the OSAA handbook.
Players are now allowed to roll or fold over the waistbands on their shorts. This was previously not permitted.
Otherwise, preps basketball is business as usual with a continued emphasis on clean play in the paint and eliminating traveling.
Officials are hoping to remove the rough, physical play common in post situations that tend to instigate issues in the paint, Whisler said.
High school basketball competition begins December 4.
