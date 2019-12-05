The Lions and Antlers got off to a slow start Wednesday night at Hosanna Christian.
But with just about six practices each, a little rust is to be expected in the season opener for both programs.
With the winter storm and holiday last week, neither team has had much practice or time to build team chemistry. And with two young teams, that lack of time on the court is felt even deeper.
The first field goal of the game came with just three minutes remaining in the first quarter from Bonanza junior Jaycie Schooler, who scored the first point of the game off a free-throw three minutes earlier.
Schooler and the Antlers would carry their early-game momentum through the remaining time for a 25-19 season-opening win.
“We brought up a lot of younger girls this year, so it’s kind of fresh,” Bonanza senior Maddison Lindsey said. “I think we came out strong and started off with a new offense. I think it will do good for us.”
Schooler led Bonanza in points with 11 and ignited the Antlers’ first quarter scoring with half of their points. Freshman newcomer Jada Gallagher followed with six, three each in the second and fourth quarters.
For the Lions, senior Makayla Johnston led with 10 points, including a game-high two 3-pointers, while fellow-senior Emily Petersen had five.
The Lions trailed by just one point headed into the second, but with just one made 3-pointer in the third, Hosanna Christian failed to keep up with the Antlers, who charged ahead with a seven-point quarter to nearly double their points.
“I’m really happy with the hustle and the coachability,” Bonanza head coach Ray Struve said. “They listened and were trying to do what we’ve been working on.
“They just go after it.”
Both teams seemed to gain momentum and urgency in the second half, but with that intensity came sloppiness, turnovers and fouls.
The Antlers took a seven-point lead into the fourth, but with the Lions only making free-throws, Hosanna Christian fell in its season opener.
Still, the Lions were proud of how they played, especially given the transitions they’re facing this season.
The Lions lost several key players from last year’s roster and many are having to play new and unfamiliar positions.
“It was a great game, a great learning experience for the girls. We lost a couple great All-Stars from last year, so the girls are still figuring themselves out,” Lions head coach Ryan Moro said. “They’re still learning how to play together.”
Hosanna Christian senior Lauren Cooper echoed that sentiment.
“I think we need to have a better understanding of our plays and who goes where,” she said. “We haven’t adapted to our new positions yet.”
But Moro said he liked that they didn’t give up — even when they were trailing and discouraged — and were able to recognize and make necessary adjustments, like switching to a man-on defense.
“I like the heart of the girls,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but that’s why basketball’s so long.”