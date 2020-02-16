No one was more excited to have extended playing time than Tyler Hieb.
No one was happier than his coaches, teammates and Oregon Tech fans.
Hieb, just back from an injury six weeks ago, hit key baskets, made a couple of key defensive stops and helped Oregon Tech guarantee itself a place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball tournament after a 101-83 victory over Walla Walla University Friday at Danny Miles Court.
“I’m just happy to be back. It was hard being out with this my senior year,” Hieb said after he scored 21 points to move past Mel Farris on OIT’s career scoring list. His two three-point baskets also lifted him past Danny Mills into 14th place on that chart, with 168.
Like his teammates, Hieb was unhappy with the outcome.
“We gave up too much on the defensive end (of the court),” he said. “We had worked on our defense and wanted to get out and run.”
“We have to make adjustments, and our posts have to take responsibility for that,” Garret Albrecht said after an 18-point effort.
They were two of five players in double figures for OIT, with Hieb a nonstarter who helped the Hustlin’ Owls bench players hold a 36-12 edge in scoring against a team which has resumed play after missing last season because of personnel issues.
Walla Walla presented solid challenges for OIT, none better than 6-foot-5 KiAndre Gaddy, who scored 42 points on a 12-for-19 effort from the floor, including four three-point baskets, and a 14-of-21 effort at the free-throw line.
“We were a little surprised at how much time they went to him,” Albrecht said. “He’s very athletic.”
“Walla Walla did a nice job with second-half energy,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said, “and we didn’t finish very well on the offensive end. Turnovers hurt us.”
It did not look that way early.
Harrison Steiger scored 22 seconds into the game. Shortly thereafter, Matt Van Tassell nailed a three-point basket. The Hustlin’ Owls would open up a 46-29 lead just before halftime. Gaddy kept the Wolves close in the second half, but the visitors never dented the double-digit OIT lead.
OWL HOOTS
n Mitchell Fink, Steiger and Van Tassell also scored in double figures for Tech, and Fink’s lone three-point basket made him the sixth OIT player to reach 300 three-pointers for his career.
n Lachlan McKimm led Tech with nine rebounds, and the Hustlin’ Owls held a 39-24 edge on the backboards.
n Both teams were decent at the free-throw line, with OIT going 25-of-29 and Walla Walla 24-of-33.
n Tech held a 50-28 edge in points scored in the paint.
n OIT returns to action next Friday when it hosts Warner Pacific in the annual Black Out for Hunger Night.
