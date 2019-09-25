Tuesday night ended in a tough 3-0 loss for Henley volleyball against Hidden Valley, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
While the Hornets managed several rallies and a close first set, the Mustangs topped their Skyline Conference opponents, each of whom entered the match unbeaten in league play, in three sets.
The Hornets just couldn’t defend against Mustang senior Elizabeth Devos, who not only killed at the net, but was consistent from the back row.
Henley senior Paige managed four kills, with Gracie Parker and Lily Cline close behind with three apiece.
“I just told myself I’d try to get my sets high, and there’s nothing I can do other than setting my hitters up well so they can get a big attack,” Cline, a freshman setter, said. She managed to do just that on several occasions.
Henley hosts Mazama at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in another conference match.