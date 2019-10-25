The Klamath Union girls’ soccer game turned into a nearly three-hour affair Thursday night when a Hidden Valley forward, senior Bella Heverly, went down with a severe leg injury in the 20th minute.
Heverly had a break away with the ball (that was eventually called off-sides) and collided with Klamath Union senior goalie Jayd Martin, flipping over the Pelican goal keeper before landing and letting out a chilling wail.
The suspected leg break resulted in a nearly 40-minute pause in play, during which players were allowed to leave the pitch to bundle up and stay warm on the 45-degree evening. An ambulance and firefighters arrived and took Heverly to the hospital.
Play resumed after athletes were given ten minutes to re-warmup after the scene had cleared.
Both programs, likely rattled by the incident, couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in the remainder of the first half, as the Pelicans and Mustangs took a draw into halftime.
In the 62nd minute, Hidden Valley junior Justice Hartford found the back of the net for the only goal of the night, handing the Mustangs the 1-0 win.
“After Bella getting hurt, we really stepped it up; we really wanted to win for her,” Hartford said. “It really sucks, especially since it’s a senior. When we all saw her go down, we were like, ‘Oh she’s fine. She’ll get back up.’ But when she wasn’t getting back up, we all got really worried.”
Hidden Valley, with a seven-game win streak and just one loss on the season, has a Class 4A No. 2 ranking. Meanwhile, Klamath Union entered looking for the Pelicans’ first win in six games, coming in off a 2-2 draw versus Henley on Monday.
Before the game, the Pelicans sat near the bottom of Skyline Conference rankings at No. 5 of six, with a 2-5-1 conference record.
Klamath Union head coach Beth Narramore said she was bummed the Pelicans couldn’t manage the upset.
“We had them pretty even. They had a lot more shots than us, but our defense played strong,” she said. “I think we had the heart, but we just couldn’t connect the passes.”
The Pelicans final match of the season will be at North Valley 6 p.m. Monday.
