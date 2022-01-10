Henley wrestlers won seven of the 14 weight classes en route to a dominant team win at the High Desert Classic on Saturday.
Six teams contested this year’s rendition of the Mazama-hosted tournament and, as a team, the Henley Hornets bested the second-place hosts by more than 60 points.
“If you really put your head in the game, if you really do practice well, you do good,” said Henley’s Emma Poe, winner of the 106-pound class. “I really like (wrestling), it’s my favorite sport, and then my team is like a family to me.”
The freshman Poe, who said she’s been wrestling for eight years, pinned three opponents to win her first tournament at the high school level and have an Air National Guard member bestow her a first-place medal. Her championship bout was by far her fastest, as she secured the pin in less than 40 seconds.
Beating the boys in her class, especially one she wrestled in middle school, “really felt great to my heart,” Poe said.
“Emma nailed it right on the head,” said Robert Rodriguez, Henley’s head coach. “They are one big, giant family. We work together, we travel together, we win together, we lose together. They have been grinding all year and to have this first place trophy is just the start of many things to come for us this year.”
Along with Poe’s win at 106, Hornets grabbed the top spot on the podium in the 120, 126, 132, 138, 160 and 170-pound classes.
In the 132-pound final, Henley’s Riley Ore won one of the few championship matches that went all three rounds, grinding out a 7-0 decision victory. At 138, senior Jaxon Mengis, also of Henley, got his division-winning pin 30 seconds into the second round while behind on points.
Three different Mazama Vikings secured first place in three of their respective weight classes.
The final round of the 145-pound championship between Mazama’s Tanner Wood and Hidden Valley’s Jacob Hughes began with both wrestlers tied. Wood, however, dominated in the final frame to secure a win-by-pin about 40 seconds into round three.
At 195, Mazama sophomore Tyson Van Gastel went all three rounds with Henley’s Matthew McCoy and won the top spot in an 11-4 decision.
In overall points, Klamath Union finished fifth, but a pair of Pelicans did leave victorious. KU’s Indrani Espinoza secured first in the 220-pound division after getting a pin in under a minute.
In the 113-pound final, Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes pinned Bonanza’s Brooke Mosier about 30 seconds into the second round.
Bonanza senior Thomas Henderson secured the Antlers’ lone weight-class win with a second-round pin of his own in the 182-pound final.
Also in the 182-pound class, Chiloquin’s Liam Strider placed third and in a crowded 145-pound class Gregory Parrish, also of Chiloquin, won three of his five matches on the day for a fourth-place finish.
Team results
1. Henley, 226.5 points
2. Mazama, 166
3. Hidden Valley, 111
4. Bonanza, 78
5. Klamath Union, 74
6. Chiloquin, 34
Individual results
106-pounds — 1. Emma Poe, Henley; 2. Lorenzo Duenas, Hidden Valley; 3. Michael Rasdal, Mazama. 113 — 1. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union; 2. Brooke Mosier, Bonanza; 3. Klaudia Lendway, Klamath Union. 120 — 1. Dylan Clark, Henley; 2. Paul Brown, Henley; 3. Hadyn Burk, Mazama.
126 — 1. Kyle Nichols, Henley; 2. Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley; 3. Joel Rodriguez, Bonanza. 132 — 1. Riley Ore, Henley; 2. Ashton Marchington, Hidden Valley; 3. Sander Allison, Mazama. 138 — 1. Jaxon Mengis, Henley; 2. Jacob Stacey, Mazama; 3. Clem Pine, Mazama.
145 — 1. Tanner Wood, Mazama; 2. Jacob Hughes, Hidden Valley; 3. Enrique Rodriguez, Henley. 152 — 1. Savien Burk, Mazama; 2. Tanner Mestas, Bonanza; 3. Sam McKeen-Hornbeck, Henley. 160 — 1. Dominic Ingle, Henley; 2. Taylor Casey, Mazama; 3. Kris Baldwin, Mazama.
170 — 1. Estefan Muneton, Henley; 2. Cameron Cordonnier, Klamath Union; 3. Esteban Gonzalez Hernandez, Klamath Union. 182 — 1. Thomas Henderson, Bonanza; 2. Seth McLane, Mazama; 3. Liam Strider, Chiloquin. 195 — 1. Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama; 2. Matthew McCoy, Henley; 3. Ty Bradbury, Hidden Valley.
220 — 1. Indrani Espinoza, Klamath Union; 2. Hagen Greer, Henley; 3. Benjamin Gour, Klamath Union. 285 — 1. Christopher Woods, Hidden Valley; 2. Isaac Pena, Mazama; 3. Armondo Galindo, Mazama.