An incredible come-from-behind second set propelled the Henley Hornets to their first league win of the year, defeating Klamath Union volleyball 3-1 on the Pelicans’ home court.
The Hornets (4-1) survived an early scare from the Pelicans (2-4) who took the first set of the match and were poised to quickly take a 2-0 lead before Henley rallied back in the second.
“I think we struggled more in the first set than I think we have all year,” said Sierra Patzke, Henley’s head coach. “We just kept talking about battling back and figuring out a way to try and win and I think they did a great job of that in the second set.”
Despite early errors, the Hornets looked like they could hold in the first set, but a number of Henley errors and strong play at the net from a number of Pelicans allowed KU to level the set at 15-15 and finally take the lead at 17-16. KU never looked back, winning the set 25-18.
KU also benefited from strong play up front from sophomore Gillian Merhoff, freshman Jacie Madden and senior Avery Joyner.
The second set was similar yet completely different. After some early lead-trading, KU began to run away, leading by as much as seven. Merhoff appeared unstoppable, rising high above the net, crushing downward balls.
“Our passes just weren’t getting there,” said Henley’s Grace Kliewer.
But Henley, last year’s Skyline Conference Champions, came screaming back. The Hornets tied the game at 24-24 on a do-or-die dig return that landed deep in the KU zone. Henley eventually won the set 26-24 on a KU ball struck beyond the end line.
Despite being down, Kliewer said the Hornets’ mentality shifted into striking back and “come back strong.”
“One thing about this team is that they have great energy and they all kind of feed off each other in that,” Patzke said. “Big plays like that, they kind of swing momentum and volleyball is a huge game of momentum and that just shifted things in our direction.”
Set three was all Henley, cruising to an easy set victory. With the second-set lift, the Hornets appeared to be closing the door. The Pels got off to a hot start in set four, taking the first three points. The Hornets however quickly overtook them taking a 9-8 lead and hitting the accelerator from there, winning the fourth and final set 25-15.
Patzke said the team cleaned up its hitting errors and improved passing to shut the game down and finish.
Both teams registered hard-fought wins during the week leading up to Thursday’s tilt inside the Klamath Union gym.
Henley defeated Cascade Christian in five sets on Tuesday. The Hornets dropped the first two sets, but swept the final three. On Saturday, Henley plays North Medford on the road.
The Pelicans scored a five-set victory over Lost River on Monday. KU travels to the Sisters tournament this weekend.