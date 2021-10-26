On the verge of having their season ended by an out-of-town underdog, the Henley volleyball team needed a solution.
The answer: Relax.
“We talked to them between the third and the fourth set about just relaxing a little bit and having fun,” said Head Coach Sierra Patzke. “Then it seemed like they kind of loosened up and started just making plays.”
The Hornets, who would end the season ranked No. 14 in 4A, would go on to claim the final two sets of their play-in game to win 3-2, defeating No. 20 Corbett in a five-set nail-biter on Tuesday night. The win means another game for Henley — this time in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Their next opponent wasn’t determined as of press time, but the Hornets at least know that it’ll be on the road on Saturday.
“We’re proud of our kids and the way they kind of battled,” Patzke said. “I think we struggled a little bit tonight, more than we have in previous matches, and they just battled the whole time.”
Henley certainly started on the right foot, taking the first six points of the first game. Four of those points came as service aces courtesy of the Hornets’ Malia Mick. Mick, a senior, would also add a kill and a block in the set.Corbett crept back into the game, getting as close as 20-18 late in the frame before Henley put up five straight points to escape 25-18. Henley’s Bailey Bartlett served out the Hornets’ last four points.
The second game started the complete opposite with the Cardinals taking the first four points before Henley had a chance to serve. The Cardinals would race to a 7-2 lead before Henley took a timeout.
The Hornets spent the rest of the set playing catch-up. With their backs against the wall, Henley’s Lily Cline banged in an ace that would make it 24-23 Corbett. After a timeout from the Cardinals’ bench, a Cline serve was mishandled and the score tied at 24. Cline would send her next serve too long and a kill from the Cardinals’ Taylor Young would win the set 26-24 for Corbett.
Set three was tight early with both sides taking turns with the lead before Corbett would go on a long run, jumping out to a 16-10 lead. Despite a short Henley run, Corbett would remain dominant to power to a 25-18 win. Corbett’s Grace Merrill, a senior middle blocker, was a strong presence at the net. Her net-front strikes littered the Henley zone.
It was at this point that Patzke and her crew encouraged her squad to relax.
With the season on the line, Henley stepped up, opening with a 16-6 lead in the fourth frame. Henley’s Grace Kliewer authored a comeback from the service line dropping at least three aces while the Hornets expanded their lead. Corbett snapped out of their funk long enough to make a run, but the swarming Hornets would prove too much. Henley junior Kenzie Carpenter pounded in multiple kills while Cline sent in the dying ace to send the match to a first-to-15 final set.
In the short break just before the season-deciding set, Corbett went into an intense huddle and didn’t break until they hit the court. The Hornets on the other hand decided to stick with what was working as they spent the final minute or so enjoying a spirited round of duck-duck-goose.
The overtime set started with Corbett running to a 5-2 lead before a Henley timeout. A Corbett mistake followed by back-to-back aces from Cline tied the set at 5. From there both sides were inseparable. One team would take a one-point lead, only to be knocked back.
However, with the score tied at 13, the Hornets would deliver the needed back-to-back blows. A kill for Carpenter followed by another from fellow junior Kendal Hadwick would send Henley to the state playoffs.
Carpenter, who led the team with 11 kills and 4 blocks, “played really well at the net,” Patzke said. Hadwick too delivered a strong performance on the backline, likely leading the team in digs. Cline supplied 37 assists in the victory.
“Every practice, just trying to get a little bit better and just preparing for another good team this weekend,” Patzke said. “We just feel like we got to play our game and keep getting a little better each day.”