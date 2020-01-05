Henley girls basketball was put to the test Friday.
The No. 14 Hornets were up against the No. 12 La Pine Hawks (9-2), who had three season wins on the Hornets’ more split record of 6-4.
That didn’t stop Henley from powering through the Hawks, taking an early 17-2 lead, never trailing and upsetting La Pine 47-31.
And while the win looks good on paper, senior Raigan Loney wasn’t entirely thrilled with Henley’s performance.
“It wasn’t our best game of the year, but it’s good to get those games out of the way before league, just improve from that because it wasn’t our best by far,” she said.
“We definitely need to work on not making as many turnovers, finishing on our easy layups, stuff like that.”
The Hornets committed 18 turnovers on offense and shot just 40% from the field, but behind a full-court press and a 14-point game from junior Gwyneth Cheyne, the Hornets earned their third straight win.
Cheyne’s game-high scoring was accompanied by team-leading four assists and four rebounds with three steals. Loney added eight points and a team-high four steals to the Hornets’ efforts, while junior Carli Moore also had eight points with two rebounds, two steals, a rebound and Henley’s only block.
After the Hornets’ initial surge, the Hawks rallied to outscore them and hold the team to just five points in the second quarter — though it wasn’t enough to overtake Henley.
The Hornets powered to a 14-point lead at the end of the third and despite a nearly even fourth quarter, secured the 16-point victory.
“At times we looked really good in our transition and when we were pressing, and then at times, we bogged down,” Henley head coach Shannon Carlson said. “So of course, we have some things we need to be working on.”
Stuff like attacking the rim, taking care of the ball, rebounding and capitalizing on steals and forced turnovers.
But as Loney said and Carlson echoed, it’s what preseason games are for — working out all the pieces before league contest begins, which is in just two weeks — and the Hornets will use the remaining nonleague games to do just that.
“You’re looking at what can we do to make ourselves better, depending on what kind of setup they’re going to come with,” she said.
The Hornets have three more nonleague games before Skyline Conference play begins at home against Klamath Union Friday, Jan. 17.