No. 6 Klamath Union versus No. 9 Henley.
The Klamath Basin, in boys basketball, had not seen a game between two local top 10 teams in quite a while.
After a Tuesday night at Pel Court, Henley earned a 40-35 victory, and in the process, tied the Pelicans in the Skyline Conference with a 4-2 record.
“The biggest thing we wanted to limit was our turnovers and wanted to just play together on defense. We want to focus on our defense and not just one person, but all of us,” Henley senior Matthew Neubert said.
“We wanted to be in gap, whenever we could, on (Darius) Holmes.”
Neubert led the game with 21 points, the only Henley player in double figures.
“It was definitely in the back of our minds. I would be lying if I did not say it was, but we try to look at every game one at a time,” Neubert said. “If there is a bad call, keep each other composed, especially at KU.
“This is, like, the loudest gym. It is definitely a hard gym to come in and get a win.”
Henley had Klamath Union stumped by the end of the third quarter, and carried a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.
After being held to 19 points in the first three quarters, Holmes saw the light.
He was limited to a single point until the final quarter, when he led a Klamath Union comeback.
With four minutes left, a Holmes layup cut his team’s deficit to nine points.
Henley brought its lead back to 11, but Klamath Union kept at it. Another Holmes layup brought the Pels closer, 39-33, with 2:34 left.
Holmes was fouled with Henley in the penalty and missed his first free throw, but made his second to get the Pelicans closest, 39-35.
Two Holmes three-point tries did not fall, along with an attempt by junior Garrett Short after he earned an offensive rebound.
Neubert was then fouled and made one free throw with 30 seconds left.
A final three-pointer by Holmes was short with seven seconds remaining.
In all, Holmes came up with five field goals in the fourth. Four of his field goals were scored on attacks to the basket.
“Intensity throughout the whole game is what we wanted to do. I told the team, throughout the week, Henley is a better team now, so whatever we did before, we have to do better,” Holmes said.
“Coming into this, I told them that online, it says we are No. 1, but we are not No. 1 until we get that championship, so.
“Physically staying right is important, but mentally is just as important. From here on out, as a leader, I am going to lead by my actions because that is important. If people see you working hard and doing well, they will follow.
“I have been doing that, but I have to show them what it takes and that we really have to want it.”