Powered by the 17 points from Henley senior Alex Sharp, the Henley girls basketball team overcame Klamath Union for the second time this season, winning 59-52 Tuesday at Pelican Court.
If it wasn’t Sharp on the wing, offense came in the post from junior Carli Moore.
Moore was just as effective, and also scored in double figures for Henley, with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Henley’s Kinzie Nelson added nine points, while Hannah Badker had eight.
“I would definitely say it is 100 percent preparation for the next teams we will play in the playoffs, hopefully. Playing these guys, it is pushing it to your limit,” Sharp said. “Games like this are always going to be close because you have that other thing on your shoulder.”
Klamath Union started out firing and earned an eight-point lead in the first quarter.
It was difficult for the Hornets to contain KU leading scorer Shielteal Watah, who ended the game with 21 points. She had her best quarter in the first when she had nine points.
Sharp responded quickly with her best quarter of the night. She came up with nine points in the second to help earn a halftime 28-27 lead.
Henley had 25 points in the third that helped it gain a comfortable lead. Moore added eight points in the third.
The Hornets limited KU to six points in the final quarter.
Sharp has quickly adjusted to Henley head coach Shannon Carlson’s playing style.
She transferred from Bonanza last year. It was a year of many new players for Carlson, who also gained transfer Mackenzie Peterson from Triad.
“We had this complete mixture where the girls that came up this year, they had been playing together for a long time. It was throwing two different milkshakes together and you have this blended new thing,” Sharp said.
“I wanted to further my education and take more college classes that weren’t available to me at Bonanza. I wanted to look for more scholarship opportunities. I feel like I needed a change and wanted a new system around me. I absolutely made the right decision.
“The only regret of mine was not going sooner. I love Henley … nothing against Bonanza. I did not know anybody. It was a breeze once I knew my girls and teammates.”