After having to cancel their first game of the season, the Henley girls soccer team split their next two matches, routing Cascade Christian 4-0 last week and then dropping a close one against St. Mary’s, Medford, on Wednesday.
Against St. Mary’s — a game originally planned for Klamath Falls but moved to Henley due to poor air quality — Henley’s Ryane Mattox drew first blood, scoring on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.
However, St. Mary’s tied the match just a minute a later and then took the lead in the 18th minute.
In the second half, Mattox leveled the game again after receiving a pass through the defense from senior Kendry Gordon. However, Mattox’s second goal of the game — and fourth of the season — wasn’t enough, as St. Mary’s scored the game winner in the 54th minute.
“It was only our second game of the season due to the smoke and hopefully this will be a good wake up call for things we need to do better,” wrote head coach Mike Hedlund in an email.
The game against Cascade Christian was a different story. The Hornets outshot their opponents 16-3. Mattox scored back-to-back goals before the 20th minute.
Sophmores Eelana Gonzalez and Mya Mauch scored Henley’s other two goals, bringing the final score to 4-0.
Henley 2, Crater 1
The Henley boys also split their first two games of the season, losing first to Brookings-Harbor on Saturday followed by a victory over Crater on Tuesday.
Crater received two red cards in a game decided by a Henley penalty kick that was scored by Logan Parker.
The Hornets’ Eli Hayes opened the scoring on an assist from Lello Sguera. Crater equalized in the 60th minute and Parker’s strike from the spot came in the 70th.
Other scores this week
Boys
Tulelake (Calif.) 6, Mazama 0 on Tuesday
Cottage Grove at Klamath Union on Wednesday, canceled