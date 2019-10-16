In a first-set with extra points, Mazama and Henley volleyball were evenly matched Tuesday night. Behind eleven ties, seven lead changes and three set points, it looked like it could be a long match.
Which would be fitting given the last Vikings-Hornets volleyball matchup.
Earlier this season, Henley took an early 2-0 lead in the match, but Mazama rallied from behind for three sets to take the five-set match 3-2.
On Tuesday night, the Vikings were not so fortunate.
“Last time we played them, we stuck with the energy and we came back. This time, we just gave up and didn’t bring back the energy at all,” Mazama sophomore Bridget Fenner said. “We were playing too safe. There’s too much pressure on these rival games; we get scared about it.”
Despite taking an initial 2-0 lead in the second set, Mazama quickly lost momentum as Henley capitalized on a 13-3 run to lead 20-7.
“We played every single ball we could; we just kept everything up,” Henley senior Gracie Parker said. “We had our head in the game and we stuck with it.
“When we were down in that first set, we were just like, ‘We got to keep it up; we got to get out of this.’ And that’s what we did,” she continued.
The Vikings bounced back for an eventual 25-15 set, but the damage was done. Once again, the Vikings dug themselves into a 2-0 hole against the Hornets.
The Hornets finished the business they started but couldn’t capitalize on earlier this season, and rolled through the third and final set 25-12 for the sweep.
Parker had 16 kills for the Hornets, with six digs and four blocks. Senior Ashlynn Sherrill had a game-high 17 kills, with four digs, three aces and one block. On the assist, freshman Lilly Cline had 20 assists, followed by senior Paige Barnett who had 17.
Sophomore libero Emily Grever had 14 digs with three assists and one ace. Junior Ellie Niehus had a team-high 16 digs and six kills.
“I’m super proud of them. We’ve been getting better and better,” Henley head coach Brian Palmer said. “I think they realized what’s on the line: if we didn’t win this game, we had zero chance at playoffs. In order to even have a chance we got to win our next three games.
“It’s a make or break point for our seniors,” Palmer added.
Fenner, who led Mazama with eight digs, eight assists and three kills, said she thought the Vikings played well individually but weren’t able to bring it together and play as a team.
Sophomore Mallory Menken had five kills, while freshman Bailey Bartlett had four.
“Clearly, Henley brought more energy to the court than we did,” Mazama head coach John Downey said. “They played an extraordinarily good game. They were able to run their offense. They served us off the court more than anything.”
Downey said the Vikings couldn’t get the ball in good position to score, especially behind Mazama’s service errors.
“We weren’t able to get our offense in gear, which is problematic for us,” he said. “We have good hitters but if we don’t get the ball to where the setter can set it, then we’re always struggling.”
Both teams have just two more league games this season. Henley will host North Valley 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Mazama will host another cross-town rival, Klamath Union, at the same time Thursday.
