PHOENIX — Henley rallied for a trio of fourth-period touchdowns Friday, the last with two minutes to play, to complete a 42-27 come-from-behind Skyline Conference football victory at Phoenix.
The Hornets trailed three times in the game, the last at 27-21 entering the last quarter.
Then, Cameron O’Connor scored twice and John Tacchini once to push the Hornets into the win column. The victory makes Henley 2-0 in the league, with two games to play, and 6-0 in the season.
Earlier in the game, Beau Stork had scored twice for Henley as the Hornets came from behind to take a 14-7 lead in the first period. After the Pirates had regained the lead, Tacchini scored the first of his two touchdowns.
Phoenix took its final lead in the third period when Nik Goff scored on a 71-yard pass from Davon Ruiz. It was the second time the two had hooked up, and it was Ruiz’ third touchdown pass of the game.
Henley, which host North Valley next Friday, held a 411-276 edge in total offense. O’Connor rushed 38 times for 227 yards for the Hornets, while Sam Dixon caught four of the eight passes completed by Tim Orr.
Cade Northcutt, Lacey Mayes and Joe Northcutt all were involved in four tackles.
Phoenix fell to 0-3 in the league, and 1-5 on the season.
Marist 55, Mazama 21
EUGENE — Lucas Tuski scored three of his four touchdowns in the first period Friday to power Marist to a 55-21 nonleague football victory over Mazama, and hand the Vikings their first loss of the season.
The Spartans opened the scored 2½ minutes into the first period when Michael Lee scored on a 12-yard pass from Max Campbell. Before the quarter would end, Tuski scored on a pair of two-yard runs and, finally, on a 56-yard pass from Campbell.
Mazama was able to cut its deficit to 34-14 in the second period after Charlie Baker scored on a pair of runs.
Tuski, though, came back with a 70-yard touchdown ramble to put the Spartans back in the driver’s seat.
While Mazama did not complete a pass, and attempted just two, Marist was 21-of-27 passing for 300 yards. Trevon Daniels intercepted a pass for the Mazama defense.
Mazama now will complete Skyline Conference play and is at Klamath Union next Friday, and will host Henley a week later.
Butte Valley 67, McCloud 56
McCLOUD — Butte Valley rushed for 780 yards, and passed for another 210, as the Bulldogs outlasted McCloud in a Nor-Cal8-man Football League game Friday, 67-56.
Trevor Allen rushed 17 times for 535 yards and seven touchdowns, while Brandon Hensley added 10 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the contest. Matthew Rodriguez completed 4-of-7 passes for 210 yards in the slugfest.
Allen’s 50-yard run, followed by a Gabe Tapia conversion kick, sealed the win.
Kyle Hensley had 19 tackles for Butte Valley, which will host Big Valley next Friday in a pink out game. Brandon Hensley added 16 tackles, and Allen 15. Both Hensleys, along with Joe Cilione, had pass interceptions.
Hosanna Christian 2, Prospect 0
For the second straight week, Hosanna Christian has been given a 2-0 Mountain Valley League football victory via forfeit. No information on why the game was forfeited was available. The Lions play at Chiloquin next Friday.