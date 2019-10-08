In a see-saw battle, Henley and Phoenix battled to a 0-0 Skyline Conference girls soccer tie Monday on the Hornets pitch.
“It was a close back-and-forth game,” Henley coach Mike Hedlund said. “I’m proud of our effort considering we were missing four players due to injury or sickness. Our defense did a great job, and got our second shutout in a row.”
Phoenix held an edge in shots, 9-5, as well as corner kicks, 3-2.
Henley travels to Hidden Valley Thursday.
Late Football
Triad 50, Prospect 16
PROSPECT – Triad opened with a 22-point first quarter, rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead and then played a man short after Prospect suffered a fourth-period injury on the way to a 50-16 Mountain Valley League football victory Friday.
Senior running back Ethan Roe scored three of Triad’s seven touchdowns. Junior quarterback Micah Young added two more, with two touchdown passes, both to Roe.
The Timberwolves converted on the two-point conversions four times.
The eight-man football game turned into seven when a Prospect player was injured in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves played down to match their opponents in the final quarter.
Triad hosts Chiloquin at 3:30 p.m. Friday.