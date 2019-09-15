Sam Dixon and Braden Lawrie both scored a pair of touchdowns Saturday at Henley’s Hill-O’Brien Field as the Hornets opened the home-field portion of their football schedule with a 35-10 victory over North Marion.
Dixon scored on passes from quarterback Tim Orr of 11 and 27 yards, while Lawrie scored on pass plays which covered 30 and 39 yards.
John Tacchini added a four-yard run for the other touchdown as the Hornets upped their season record to 2-0.
Dixon’s second touchdown, followed by Tacchini’s run, allowed Henley to outscore North Marion, 14-0 in the third period, and turn a 21-10 halftime lead into a solid advantage.
Despite setbacks during the game, Henley’s defense smothered North Marion’s receivers and limited the Huskies to a single passing touchdown.
“Defensively, I saw major improvements from the inside (line)backers,” Henley coach Alex Stork, talking about how the Hornets adjusted from its opening of the season a week ago at Seaside.
“(Offensively), I thought our quarterback (Orr) played better for most the game,” Stork said.
One of the standout players, Lawrie said: “We put together a good game for the most part,
but we still have a lot of things to clean up.”
Tacchini added: “I think our leadership on this team is coming together really well, and we did well overall, but there is definitely room for improvement in all areas.”
Stork agreed.
The coach said: “This is a great step, but it’s just another step. I think this team has been great with their preparation, but I think we will have to continue to take steps. We’ve had a great mindset so far, and we need to keep that moving forward.”
Next Friday, Henley will be facing the Miners in Yreka.