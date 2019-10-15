Henley boys soccer’s two goals in the last few minutes Monday night against the Mazama Vikings handed the Hornets the comeback 3-1 victory.
While the first half of the Skyline Conference game at Henley was slow-going, the second half picked up after Henley’s goalie, sophomore Andrew Edwards, left with an injury.
After springing to block an attempt at the back of the net from Mazama, Edwards hit his head on the crossbar.
Less than three minutes later, Mazama scored the first goal of the game.
The game quickly intensified, with both teams playing more aggressively.
Soon after, the game turned in Henley’s favor. Hornet freshman Juan Flores took a shot for Mazama’s goal, seemingly missing, until Viking senior Chris Gonzalez mistakenly bumped it in for an own goal.
Henley started to gain momentum while Mazama struggled to regroup. Shortly after, the Hornets scored again, with five minutes left in the game.
The goal, made by sophomore Eli Hayes, gave the Hornets the final lead.
Although they won, according to Henley coach Lupe Gonzales, “We didn’t play our best game. Credit to Mazama, they came out very hard and played with a lot of heart. It was unfortunate but it took an injury to our goal keeper to wake our boys up.”
It was clear both teams were evenly matched in this rivalry game, and according to Hayes, the key to winning was “[taking] more shots, and [getting] the perfect opportunity, and taking it.”
Mazama is scheduled to play Klamath Union 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Henley will travel to North Valley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.