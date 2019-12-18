YREKA — Henley took a 14-2 first-period lead and went on to withstand a barrage of Yreka three-point field goals to claim a 56-44 nonleague boys basketball victory Tuesday.
The Hornets, who were whistled for just five personal fouls, took a 31-13 halftime lead, with Matthew Neubert netting 18 points, three assists and two steals for the Hornets.
Darius Hall narrowly missed a double-double effort with eight points and eight rebounds for Henley, while Braden Lawrie came close with nine points and seven rebounds. Seth Howe had a team-high nine rebounds as the Hornets upped their record to 5-2.
While Henley limited the Miners to two free throws in the game, the home team nailed nine three-point baskets, seven in the second half.
Henley, which now is idle until it meets Baker Friday, Dec. 27 in the Sisters Tournament, attempted 19 free throws.
Klamath Union 50, Eagle Point 46
EAGLE POINT — Klamath Union came from behind in the third period to take a 36-28 lead and held on for a 50-46 nonleague boys basketball victory Tuesday at Eagle Point. The win makes the Pelicans 6-1 on the season.
Darius Holmes claimed game-scoring honors with 20 points, and added four assists and three steals to his efforts.
Jacob Cook and Garrett Short both were close to double-double efforts for the Pelicans. Cook had 10 rebounds and eight points, while Short had eight points and seven rebounds. Cook also had a team-high five assists.
Logan Esquibel finished with 18 Eagle Point points, and Quinton Gelbrich added 13 points.
Klamath Union and Eagle Point both now head to the Hidden Valley tournament, which will run Thursday through Saturday. For the Pelicans, it will add up to seven games in 10 days.
Trinity Lutheran 88, C hiloquin 33
CHILOQUIN — Trinity Lutheran scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters Tuesday to open Mountain Valley League boys basketball action with an 88-33 victory over Chiloquin at the Big Gym.
The Saints shot slightly better than 50 percent for the game, one which they led, 27-14, at one period and 47-20 at halftime. Trinity Lutheran then outscored Chiloquin, 27-9, in the third period to push their record to 6-2.
Matthew Eidler, one of the top returning players in the league, scored 17 of his game-high 38 points in the third quarter. Teammates Scooty Gilbert and Abe Clift added 17 and 14 points, respectively, for the Saints.
Ayden Miller led the Panthers, who fell to 0-7, with seven points, while teammates Seneca Hescock, Scotty Gilcrist and Desmond Jackson each added six. Gilcrist also had three steals and two assists, while Hescock had two steals and two assists.
Girls Basketball
Lost River 54, Cascade Christian 30
MERRILL — Lost River blitzed Cascade Christian in the third period Tuesday to open up a big lead on the way to a 54-30 nonleague girls basketball victory.
The Raiders held a 22-16 halftime lead. By the end of the quarter, that advantage had swelled to 40-18.
Ashleigh Taylor narrowly missed a double-double effort to the Raiders, and finished with 10 points and eight assists. Damary Roman added 13 points to the Lost River effort, while Valena Aguirre and Daniela Duran both had eight rebounds.
Aguirre also had three steals and a blocked shot, while Angela Taylor had eight points and three assists.
Lost River hosts Gold Beach and Bandon this weekend.
La Pine 40, Bonanza 25
La PINE — La Pine jumped out to an 11-0 first-period lead, upped its advantage to 22-4 at halftime and the Hawks went on to post a 40-25 nonleague girls basketball victory over Bonanza Tuesday night.
Stephanie Westbrook scored 11 points, eight in the first half, to lead the Class 3A Hawks, who upped their record to 5-1.
For Bonanza, Jaycie Schooler finished with 12 points and three rebounds, while Estrella Garcia led the Antlers with four steals and had three rebounds. Josie Cole had a team-high four rebounds as the Antlers fell to 3-3 on the season.
Bonanza hosts Bandon and Gold Beach this weekend.
Trinity Lutheran 51, Chiloquin 50
CHILOQUIN — Free throws made the difference Tuesday as Trinity Lutheran opened Mountain Valley League girls basketball play with a 51-50 win over Chiloquin at the Big Gym.
While the Saints made 11-of-13 free throws, Chiloquin hurt itself with a 14-of-26 effort.
Elli Kent, who was 8-for-9 at the free-throw line in the fourth period, finished the game with 41 Trinity Lutheran points. The Saints now are 2-2 after their first game against a varsity opponent.
Hannah Schroeder led Chiloquin with 17 points, while Zada and Venessa Koon both scored nine. Chiloquin fell to 4-3 on the season.