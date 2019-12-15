EAGLE POINT — Henley pulled ahead in the second period and then dominated the third quarter as the Hornets posted a 54-42 nonleague boys basketball victory Friday at Eagle Point.
Braden Lawrie scored 15 points, and Matthew Neubert 12, to lead the offense. Lawrie scored all eight first-period Henley points.
Seth Howe added nine points in the win, while Darius Hall finished with a solid six points, six steals and seven assists.
Quinton Gelbrich scored 15 points, and Logan Esquibel 12, for the Eagles.
Klamath Union 57, Mt. Shasta 51
MT. SHASTA — Using a solid 18-of-21 effort at the free-throw line, Klamath Union clipped Mt. Shasta, 57-51, Friday in the semifinals of the host team’s own boys basketball tournament.
The Bears were 10-of-19 at the line.
Jacob Cook scored 13 points, and Garrett Short 10, for the Pelicans, while Matthew Ellerbe claimed game-scoring honors with 20 points for Mt. Shasta. Darius Smith added 13 points for the hosts.
Lost River 53, Culver 45
MERRILL — Lost River rolled to a 20-8 first-period lead Friday and went on to a first-round victory over Culver in the Running Raiders boys basketball tournament, 53-45.
Aiden McAuliffe paced the host team with 14 points, while Junior Pena added 11 and Carston Hartman 10.
Luke Spinelli shared game-scoring honors with 14 Culver points, while teammates Jordan Vanalstyne and Luke Macy also scored in double figures.
Paisley 57, Chiloquin 46
SILVER LAKE — Paisley jumped out to a 20-10 first-period lead and held even against Chiloquin Friday, in the first round of the North Lake boys basketball tournament. The Broncos finished with a 57-46 victory.
Camden Froehlich finished with 18 points, Noah McAllister 16 and Henry Hyde 15, and the three accounted for all but one of the eight three-point baskets as second-rated Class 1A Paisley netted in the win.
For Chiloquin, Ayden Miller scored 20 points, and Jayden Riddle 13. Miller also had five steals and two assists, while Riddle had six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Zachary Holcomb had seven points and five rebounds.
North Lake 59, Mitchell/Spray 29
SILVER LAKE — North Lake outscored Mitchell/Spray in all four quarters Friday, including a 19-8 effort in the first period, and the Cowboys went on to a 59-29 victory in North Lake’s own boys basketball tournament.
Tyce Grassman scored 16 points, and Silas Roth 10, to lead the Cowboys, who handed Mitchell/Spray its first loss of the season.