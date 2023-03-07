Luke Hammond still wonders “what if.” The last time Hammond took his Henley High boys basketball team to the Class 4A state quarterfinals was in 2020. Just two hours before the Hornets’ scheduled tip-off that year, the tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It was heartbreaking,” Hammond recalled. “We had five seniors on that team and were playing really well. We had a great defense and thought we had a chance to win the whole thing. “It put things in perspective. Things can get taken away from you. It was pretty tough.” The Hornets have made the state tournament in six of Hammond’s 11 seasons but they’ve never gotten beyond the quarterfinals in that time. They’ll have an opportunity to do so Thursday, when they’re scheduled to take on fourth-seeded Baker (22-4 overall) at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Grove High’s Joe Moran Court. “If we can get a win, that would be a big step,” Hammond said. The No. 5-seeded Hornets (16-6) are led by 6-foot-7 junior center Markus McCreadie, who averages 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Seniors Owen Cheyne (10.8 ppg), Blayne Boersma (9.9) and Shaw Stork (8.9) contribute to a balanced attack. The Hornets have won 10 consecutive games since McCreadie returned from a dislocated kneecap. He scored a team-high 14 points in a 65-62 victory against visiting Astoria in the first round of the state tourney Saturday. “We feel like we’re playing well and we’re healthy,” Hammond said. “But Baker’s a pretty stinking good team, though. We’ll have to be at our best on Thursday.” The Hornets will have some company in the state quarterfinals, as their girls team (17-8) is also seeded fifth. The girls are scheduled to face No. 4-seeded Marshfield (18-7) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove’s Viking Gym. This is the first trip to state for the Henley girls since 2015. The Hornets are led by junior point guard Annie Campos, who averages 15.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. She scored 31 in a 61-53 victory against visiting Scappoose in a first-round state game Saturday to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for her prep career. Third-year coach Randy Denson also gives extensive minutes to freshmen Kennedi Modin, Senia Campos and Lily Fussell, as well as sophomore Anna Harper. “One of the cool things for making state is our lone senior, Holly Parker, gets an opportunity,” Denson said. “Especially since we’ve been dealing with COVID for most of her career.” Denson also singled out juniors Mya Mauch and Jewell Northcutt for their energy, especially on the defensive end of the court. Denson said he isn’t worried about his young players will react at state because they played tournaments at Yreka (California), Marist Catholic, Sisters and Junction City earlier in the season. “For how young our team is, they had good experience playing 4A teams in a competitive setting,” Denson said. The Hornets faced Marshfield previously this season, losing 41-37 on Jan. 7 in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover in Junction City. “The main thing is taking care of the ball,” Denson said. “We had 25+ turnovers in that game.” The Hornets have won nine out of 10 games since, including their past eight in a row. But that doesn’t mean they’re looking past Marshfield. “There’s nothing in my mind past 3:15 p.m. on Thursday,” Denson said.
