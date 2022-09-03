Henley junior running back Logan Whitlock dives into the end zone and scores a touchdown in the first quarter at Seaside on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Whitlock rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Hornets won 22-21.
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork delivers a blow to Seaside's Jordan Westerholm and muscles his way toward the first-down marker Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Seaside. Stork threw a touchdown pass as time expired and rushed for a two-point conversion to give the Hornets a 22-21 victory in their season opener.
A swarm of Hornets gang tackle Seaside running back Jake White for a loss in second quarter Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Seaside. The Hornets shut out the host Seagulls in the second half and rallied for a last-second, 22-21 victory.
Rob Hilson/For the Herald & News
Henley defensive lineman, Owen Northcutt, left, wraps up Seaside running back Kyler McCleary for no gain in the first half Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Seaside. The visiting Hornets won 22-21.
Henley running back Logan Whitlock draws a flock of Seagulls but moves the ball into Seaside territory late in the second quarter Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Seaside's Brady Jackson uses his slashing running style to escape the reach of Henley linebackers Owen Northcutt, left, and Thomas Bocci on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Seaside.
Henley High coach Alex Stork adhered to the coaching adage about going for the win on the road.
And it paid off for the Hornets in their season opener Friday night at Seaside.
Shaw Stork threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bennett as time expired and Stork than ran in a two-point conversion to give the Hornets, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 4A in the preseason coaches' poll, a 22-21 victory against the host Seagulls.
Coach Stork said it wasn't just about going for the win on the road, however.
"It was pretty wet, so we were a little nervous of our snap/hold/kick operation. We felt like we had momentum, so we went for it," the coach said.
Stork hit Bennett on a slant pattern and then ran in the conversion around the end on the short side of the field to win it.
Logan Whitlock rushed 14 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets. Stork was 12-of-21 passing for 104 yards and a score and also rushed eight times for 41 yards and a TD.
Seaside led 21-6 until Whitlock scored on a 7-yard run with 1:12 left in the first half, pulling Henley within 21-14 at the intermission. Whitlock also tallied on a 4-yard run in the first quarter after the Seagulls opened the scoring on a 99-yard run.
Whitlock led the Hornets on defense with 6½ tackles, including four solo. Owen Northcutt added 5½ stops, with 1½ tackles for loss. Nolan Northcutt also made 5½ stops, with five of them solo.
Henley held the Seagulls scoreless in the second half.
"The defense really responded to the (halftime) adjustments and executed well," the coach said.
And the last-second heroics certainly made the ride home a lot happier.
"It was a really good trip for team morale," Coach Stork said. "The boys really bonded as group. A lot of guys contributed in that final quarter."