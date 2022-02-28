The Henley girls’ basketball team punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament with a dominant 52-39 win over Woodburn in a play-in contest at the Hornet’s Nest on Saturday.
The Hornets led at every quarter mark and were in the driver’s seat for the near duration of the contest.
The win qualified Henley (15-9) for the No. 16 seed in the 16-team OSAA state basketball championship. They’ll start the tournament on the road with a matchup at No. 1 Philomath (18-4) this Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Henley took a 29-16 lead into the halftime break after an opening 20 minutes where they dominated in nearly every phase. If it weren’t for a few balls that rimmed out, the Hornets lead could’ve been much bigger.
Hornets’ sophomore Annie Campos led all scorers at the break with 10 points. She also collected at least four steals and an array of assists, mostly in transition.
Late in the first quarter, Campos turned a three-point Henley lead into a 16-9 advantage in about 30 seconds. First she hit a beautiful floater and followed it up with a quick steal. Campos collected the ball, drove the length of the court, and sunk a tough layup in the paint while spinning.
In the second half, Henley’s Ryane Mattox had a similar play, weaving through the entirety of the Woodburn defense to get to the basket after making a steal on defense.
Mattox scored nine second-half points to help the Hornets balloon their lead to 43-27 by the start of the fourth quarter. The senior hit both of Henley’s two made 3-point shots and posted a team-high 14 points while also collecting three steals.
It seemed that nearly every loose ball that clanged off the rim on both ends of the court ended up in Henley hands. The Hornets typical, physical style beneath the rim created multiple put-back opportunities on offense and quickly ended Woodburn possessions on the other end.
As a team, Henley racked up 35 rebounds and senior Madelyn Sharp fought hard to pile up a team-high 12 boards.
Collectively, the Hornets also pilfered 12 total steals and the sophomore Campos made eight of them. The stat-sheet stuffing Campos also scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
Also for Henley, Anna Harper scored nine points while Holly Parker finished with eight. For Woodburn, sophomore Alyana Ramirez scored a game-high 21 points.
The Hornets will join two other Skyline Conference teams in the state tournament. No. 13-seeded Hidden Valley will play at No. 4 Junction City on Saturday. Conference champion Mazama got the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Stayton at Mazama on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The winners of the first-round games will advance to the quarterfinals being hosted in Coos Bay on March 10. The rest of the tournament will play out there with the semifinals coming on March 11 and the championship on March 12.
Henley’s first-round opponent, Philomath, has only lost one game to a 4A opponent. Their other three losses came at the hands of larger schools. Interestingly, the only 4A team to beat Philomath is the Stayton squad that Mazama is hosting this weekend.