The Henley girls’ soccer team (5-2, 3-1 Skyline) notched their third-straight win on Monday by shutting out Klamath Union (3-4, 1-3) at home.
“It was a really good performance by our girls, especially in the second half where we controlled the possession and were in their half of the field for most of the half,” wrote Mike Hedlund, Henley’s head coach, in an email.
Henley senior Ryane Mattox nailed the upper right corner of the goal on a long shot from about 25 yards out to open the scoring in the 37th minute.
Mikell Lowry, another senior, potted the Hornets’ second goal on a follow-up effort after a cross from Henley’s Kendry Gordon was blocked in front of the net by the Pels’ goalkeeper.
The Hornets outshot the Pelicans 18-4 and moved into second place in the Skyline Conference with the win. Only Hidden Valley, who lead the league, have beaten Henley in conference play.
KU will travel to take on Hidden Valley on Thursday, while Henley takes on Phoenix in an away contest on Friday.