The Henley girls defended their slim lead in a rowdy environment to defeat crosstown rival Mazama and notch a road rivalry win at Valhalla Court on Friday.
The Hornets leaned into a high-hustle style that eventually gave them the possessions to establish a single-digit lead in the second quarter that they held with a death grip in the second half.
In recent weeks, the Hornets have had nothing but close games — with some results ending in heartbreak. That tight game experience paid off for Henley while having to keep a feisty Mazama side at bay, said Henley Head Coach Randy Denson.
“We had a big win a couple of weeks ago at Hidden Valley at home and you know, we let a big lead at North Valley slip away from us,” Denson said. “So kind of our message (was to) be straight, you know, being even keel and I thought we did a really good job of doing that tonight.”
Henley opened the game with a 6-0 run over the first three and half minutes until the Vikings woke up from their big-game fog to roll to a 13-5 run for the rest of the opening quarter to hold a two-point lead to start the second.
Both sides traded buckets in the second until Henley’s Annie Campos began to take over and hoover up offensive rebounds by the arm load — often chasing her own shots to get them.
After only scoring two points in the first quarter, Campos went to the locker room with the Hornets leading 33-25 and 16 points to her name, which included a couple of triples to help expand the Henley lead.
The Vikings certainly had their performers as well. Junior Adysen McGirr had eight points in the first half and fellow junior Chelsea Gilmore used some great post moves and her size advantage to score six straight points in the second quarter.
The 5-11 Gilmore would continue to use her size advantage into the third quarter extending her point total to 10 before she had to exit in that quarter due to injury.
Mazama opened the second half with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 35. That run included a limping Sandra Hill stealing the ball on the defensive end and taking it all the way to the rack for a tough layup before nearly collapsing to the bench. McGirr tied the game on a fast-break mid-range jumper.
Campos would restore the Henley lead with a couple of buckets in the third quarter to help the Hornets to a 43-39 lead by the quarter mark.
Henley managed to hold Mazama to just eight points in the fourth while exerting dominance in the rebound department.
Hornets’ senior Madelyn Sharp grabbed an outstanding 16 boards — a number that would likely give her the team-high on any other squad. Campos had a truly monster 20-rebound total to go along with her eye-popping 26 points on the game.
Mazama’s McGirr tied Gilmore for the Vikings’ team-high in points with 10 of her own. Gracie Hamilton also added nine points.
“We just played with a lot of grit,” Denson said. “ I give Mazama a lot of credit. They played really well and tough tonight, but I was really excited for our girls finished the game.”
The Henley girls have taken round one of their twice annual meeting with Mazama. The two play again at Henley on Feb. 15. But there’s plenty of Skyline Conference action before that happens. Next up, Mazama goes over the hill to face North Valley on Tuesday while Henley hosts Klamath Union.