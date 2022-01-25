A couple of Klamath Falls swim teams made sure the Skyline Conference titles stayed in the Basin this year as both posted strong performances at the conference swim meet at North Valley High School on Saturday.
In the girls’ competition, the Henley Hornets swam off with the win by capturing 116 of the 279 total points.
For the fifth straight year, the Klamath Union boys secured the Skyline title, edging second-place North Valley by over 25 points.
The Henley girls opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Senior Brenna Morgan, junior Lauren Wilkinson, senior Kinsey Hullman and junior Jamie Whitaker completed the race in 2 minutes and 5 seconds — about 6 seconds better than the second-place KU quartet.
Many of the girls’ races went the same way as the Hornets captured first-place finishes in eight of the 11 girls’ events. Henley’s Hullman finished first in all four races she competed in — including both the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly.
Brenna Morgan nearly did the same as she was a part of two winning relays and won the 200-yard individual medley. She finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.
That race was won by KU’s Paige Orlando. The senior also had a strong day, capturing the top spot in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.
The boys’ competition was a bit closer as the winning Pelicans finished first in four of the 11 events. The Klamath Union point total was however bolstered with four second-place finishes.
KU sophomore Dominic Armijo earned first-place points in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly — both events where Armijo was the only listed finisher.
He was also the first leg of a 200-yard freestyle relay that the Pels won. Armijo was joined by senior Carson Joyner, Alex Prosnik and Gus Hendrix in a winning 1-minute and 46-second time. Hendrix, another sophomore, also took first place in the 100-yard backstroke.
For Mazama, junior Daniel Ponce earned first place in the 200-yard freestyle while Henley’s Aiden Baizotti finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.
Team results
Boys
1. Klamath Union, 77 points
2. North Valley, 51
3. Henley, 42
4. Phoenix, 35
5. Hidden Valley, 24
6. Mazama, 14
Girls
1. Henley, 116
2. Klamath Union, 72
3. Phoenix, 43
4. Hidden Valley, 32
5. Mazama, 16
Individual winners
Boys
200-yard medley relay — North Valley: Carson Washburn, James Kiser, Brett Elzy, Hank Dumas, 2 minutes, 2.44 seconds; 200 freestyle — Daniel Ponce, Mazama, 2:11.68; 200 individual medley — Dominic Armijo, Klamath Union, 2:23.63; 50 freestyle — Washburn, North Valley, 22.02; 100 butterfly — Armijo, Klamath Union, 1:02.27.
100 freestyle — Aiden Baizotti, Henley, 55.08; 500 freestyle — Washburn, North Valley, 5:20.54; 200 freestyle relay — Klamath Union: Armijo, Carson Joyner, Alex Prosnik, Gus Hendrix, 1:46.32; 100 backstroke — Hendrix, Klamath Union, 1:11.47; 100 breaststroke — Kiser, North Valley, 1:22.05; 400 freestyle relay — North Valley: Dumas, Kiser, Elzy, Washburn, 4:06.76.
Girls
200-yard medley relay — Henley: Brenna Morgan, Lauren Wilkinson, Kinsey Hullman, Jamie Whitaker, 2 minutes, 5.87 seconds; 200 freestyle — Jayde Klipfel, Hidden Valley, 2:16.0; 200 individual medley — B. Morgan, Henley, 2:29.69; 50 freestyle — Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 25.89; 100 butterfly — Hullman, Henley, 1:06.86.
100 freestyle — Orlando, Klamath Union, 57.77; 500 freestyle — Jana Morgan, Henley, 6:20.93; 200 freestyle relay — Henley: Whitaker, Hullman, Malia Mick, B. Morgan, 1:51.96; 100 backstroke — Hullman, Henley, 1:07.74; 100 breaststroke — Wilkinson, Henley, 1:22.04; 400 freestyle relay — Henley: J. Morgan, Mick, Wilkinson, Katie Myron, 4:32.79.