The Henley girls basketball team conquered Yreka, 51-40, in a Tuesday night match-up which started out slow, with Yreka and Henley going point-for-point. The first half ended with Yreka up.
After the whistle was blown to start the second half, the Hornets heated up.
“That’s our team. We warm up in the first quarter, the second quarter is better, but the third quarter we’re on,” said senior Alexandria Sharp, who finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Fellow senior Mackenzie Peterson added: “We’re getting a lot better at that.”
Peterson and senior Raigan Loney agree that in this game they really improved on defense.
Coach Shannon Carlson was proud of the girls for the improvement since the last time playing Yreka at a tournament two weeks previous.
“Compared to how we played the first time against them down at the Yreka tournament, we did several things (much better Tuesday) that were to our detriment down there,” Carlson said, “getting on the boards, taking care of the ball and people being a threat and stepping up.”
Two players who definitely stepped up were Sharp and Peterson.
Sharp got her hands on numerous rebounds and stayed aggressive from beginning to end. Peterson managed to snag multiple loose balls and was a consistent threat when going for a basket.
Multiple girls were notable on defense as well as offense, such as Loney, who had a team-high three assists, and junior Kinzie Nelson.
Henley’s girls now are idle until the Sisters tournament which begins Dec. 27, and play at their next home game versus La Pine at 5 p.m. Jan. 3.
No game statistics were available from the win over Yreka.