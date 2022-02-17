The Henley girls kept their hopes for a Skyline title alive with a 57-50 win over Klamath Union at Pel Court on Thursday.
After the Pelicans gave Henley trouble for stretches of the second half, the Hornets pulled away late to ensure the victory.
After Henley started the second half with a six-point lead, KU opened up a 7-0 run to take their first lead since the opening quarter. Henley would pull away late in the third, only for Klamath Union to catch back up in the fourth with a pair of triples from Dianara Pena and Sam Garcia to make it a four-point game with just over two minutes to go.
Key buckets and free throws from Henley’s Annie Campos and Ryane Mattox helped the Hornets salt the game away in the closing minutes.
With her tough-in-the-paint style, Campos found success on the offensive glass and around the rim on her way to a game-high 17 points. Mattox added 12 points and sophomore Jewell Northcutt scored 14.
KU sophomore Dianara Pena led the Pels with 15 points while Keely Hall added 10.
The win for Henley (13-9, 6-3 Skyline) gives the Hornets the same win total as conference-leading Mazama (13-8, 6-2). The Hornets have one more chance to add a win on Tuesday at Phoenix while the Vikings will need to win their next two to keep a solo lead in the conference. The Skyline Conference winner receives an automatic bid to the 16-team OSAA Tournament.
The loss for Klamath Union (10-11, 4-5) ends their hopes for a tournament appearance but they’ll still likely have a say in determining the Skyline champ as they’ll get the chance to play spoiler when they face Mazama on the road on Tuesday.