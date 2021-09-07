Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Henley football routs 5A opponent in season opener
The Henley Hornets opened the 2021 football season with a dominant road win over Ashland, defeating the Grizzlies 35-14 last Friday.
The 4A Hornets held the ball for 80 percent of the 48-minute game, generating over 500 yards of offense in a romp over 5A Ashland.
Junior quarterback Shaw Stork dominated through the air — throwing for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts — and on the ground with 133 rushing yards and another two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
Aside from Stork, senior running back Tulson Higgins rushed for 147 of the Hornets’ 377 rushing yards, averaging 16.3 yards on his nine attempts. Higgins found the end zone once, while senior wide receiver Colton Smith reeled in both of Stork’s touchdown passes.
The Grizzlies’ quarterback, Ronin Kimbrough, was a bright spot, tossing both of Ashland’s touchdowns and totaling 195 air yards with one interception. Crosby Lehnerz registered the game’s longest touchdown when he scored a 66-yarder in the third quarter off a throw from Kimbrough.
Colby Shols led the Hornets on defense with 4.5 tackles. Tyler Harper secured the game’s only interception.