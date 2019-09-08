SEASIDE — Henley spotted Seaside a 7-0 lead and then came back with a pair of long scoring plays to open the football season with a 14-7 victory over the Seagulls Saturday afternoon.
Tim Orr connected with Braden Lawrie on a 68-yard pass play which knotted the score in the second period, and then connected with Sam Dixon on a 65-yard scoring play in the fourth period to give the Hornets the lead.
Dylan Sreniawski intercepted a pass for Henley to lead the defensive efforts.
Additional details unavailable due to a computer glitch.
Henley will host North Marion at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Saturday Cross Country
Smith, Hullman win
Mazama’s Aydin Smith and Henley’s Kinsey Hullman were the individual winners Saturday as the cross country season started with the Mazama Mud Run.
Smith won the boys race in nine minutes, 33.79 seconds, and was followed by Henley’s Jake Smith in 9:34.84 and Mazama’s Dillon Aguiar in 9:40.00 in a race of about two miles which included a major mud puddle on the course.
In the girls race, Hullman finished in 12:07.74, and was followed by seven teammates.Natalya Opsahl was second in 12:24.24, with Gillian Fenner third.
Friday Football
Lost River 26, Creswell 19
MERRILL — Kameron Moore’s third touchdown of the first half gave Lost River a 20-7 halftime lead and the Raiders went on to open their football season with a 26-19 victory over Creswell.
Moore had caught a pair of five-yard touchdown passes from Aiden McAuliffe as Lost River took a 14-0 lead. After the Bulldogs scored, Moore returned an interception 35 yards to add to the home team’s lead.
Creswell scored twice in the fourth period, its final touchdown coming on the last play of the game.
McAuliffe was 11-for-27 passing for three touchdowns, he also connected with Grady Dunlea, and 153 yards. Giovanni Rizo and Moore both had four receptions in the game. McAuliffe connect with four different receivers.
McAuliffe rushed 12 times for 103 yards and was one of seven ball carriers for the Raiders, who held a 353-177 edge in total yards.
Lost River travels to St. Mary’s next Friday.