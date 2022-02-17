The Henley boys outpaced Klamath Union in a methodical 54-48 conference win on Thursday night.
The Hornets (16-5, 9-0 Skyline) took a single-digit lead into halftime and managed to weather a KU second-half resurgence to hold out for their ninth straight win.
The loss doesn’t eliminate the Pelicans (10-9, 5-4) from postseason contention. It does however set up a must-win season finale at crosstown Mazama (11-10, 5-3) next Tuesday.
With the win, the Hornets — who claimed the Skyline Conference title on Tuesday — marched ever closer to an undefeated conference campaign. Henley needs only to defeat Phoenix in their final regular season game on Tuesday to hit that achievement.
But on Thursday night at Pel Court, Henley grabbed a slight advantage through a low-scoring first quarter and then expanded it to a seven-point lead in a second quarter where the Hornets were able to slice through the paint with ease.
The halftime scoreboard seemed more apt for a football field as Henley led 21-14. The Hornets’ Drew Frank led all scorers at the break with six points — the majority of which came at the free-throw line. Frank would go on to finish with eight.
In the first half, Henley did a good job limiting offensive chances for a KU team that scored 20 points in the first quarter of their most-recent win against Hidden Valley on Tuesday. In that contest — which Klamath Union won 62-51 — the Pelicans’ Vaugh Watah shot a sparkling 73 percent from the field on his way to a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds.
After only sinking one bucket in the first half, Watah started the second by scoring quick five points to tighten the contest.
The senior was a big part of a resurgent third quarter for KU where they more than doubled their score and outscored Henley 16-14. Watah scored 10 in the frame on his way to a game-high 17 points.
On Klamath Union’s senior night, fellow senior Pablo Macias continued to be a proven threat by overcoming a 24 percent shooting night with a 13-point, five-assist performance.
However, the Henley offense continued to produce on the opposite end of the court to preserve their lead. In the third, senior Eli Hayes hit two of his three total triples on the game. Hayes would finish with 14 points.
Throughout the second half, Klamath Union would make things uncomfortable for the Hornets, only for Henley to pull away with a nice run. Austin Fitts laid in multiple key buckets for Henley down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4 junior scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, often finishing off great passing sequences by the Hornets.
The Pels will certainly be looking for the final score of Mazama’s Friday night matchup against winless North Valley.
Should the Vikings take care of business, they’ll have a one-game advantage on KU for Skyline second-place heading into next Tuesday’s rivalry tilt.