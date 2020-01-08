Both Henley’s girls and boys basketball teams dominated the court Tuesdaynight against Modoc in nonleague games at Henley.
The girl’s game ended 70-46, and the boys, 75-35, both in Henley’s favor.
In each game, both teams worked hard and hustled, and each succeeded in their own ways.
The girl’s tip-off went to Henley, giving senior Raigan Loney the chance to make the first three-point basket, followed by two more points each by senior Alexandria Sharp and junior Gwyneth Cheyne, giving Henley an immediate seven-point lead.
Partially thanks to senior Brooke Lafferty, who scored 16 in the first half, the Braves kept pace, ending the first half only eight points down.
Henley really brought energy in the second half, scoring 29 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth, topping Modoc’s 24 points for the entire half.
Henley junior Kinzie Nelson lit up with a total of four three-point baskets in the second half, electrifying the crowd and elevating her team’s confidence.
“Coming out into the third quarter we knew we needed to hold down the gas and not let up,” Cheyne said, “and that’s exactly what we did. Transition was on point and we were able to make our lead jump from 4 to 30 points.”
Although the Modoc girls lost, the team walked away with a good game experience.
“Henley is a much bigger school than we are, and it was our last preseason game before (Shasta Cascade) League, so we’re using this as a gauge for our team to get ready,” Modoc girls coach Keith Weber said.
“Henley took advantage of our transition defense, and scored many uncontested layups. We learned our girls need to be aware and ready to get back on defense.”
BOYS GAME
The Henley boys scored first despite Modoc getting the tip, with a rebound from senior D.J. Hall and a layup from senior Braden Lawrie.
Modoc took a brief two-point lead immediately after, but that was the last time for the remainder of the game after Lawrie made another two points. Senior Matthew Neubert made three three-point baskets in the first half, and sophomore Drew Frank made two.
Modoc hustled and was not too far behind when the first half ended, with Henley leading, 38-23.
In the second half, Henley brought the heat and continued to climb ahead, defending home court and ending the game with a 40-point lead. Despite the game being far from close in scores, both teams kept pushing, and it showed on the court.
“It was awesome to play together as a team,” said Henley’s Hall, who finished with a career-high 14 assists. “We did great sharing the ball and encouraging each other to shoot, and communicating defensively.”
Just like the girls team, Modoc’s boys team still walked away proud and having learned.
“The kids played hard,” Modoc boys coach Jim Widby said, “but once we got far enough behind, we just kind of lost our fundamentals. We broke down that way and it’s definitely (something to work on).”